Happily Never After: People Share How They Knew the Marriage Wouldn’t Last

Going Down in Flames

The concept of marriage isn’t for everyone, but society and family are still pressuring people to settle down with someone and build a life together. While doing this is totally possible without a marriage certificate, lots women have been dreaming of their wedding day for years.

So, if things are heading south leading up the wedding, it’s hard to know to to proceed. Investing the time and money it takes to plan a wedding is exhausting. Then, delaying or even cancelling it is embarrassing and costly.

It is important to remember that if a couple has major issues, a marriage isn’t necessarily going to fix it. (Just like having children will not fix a marriage.) These real life accounts of relationship problems were so bad that even guests at the weddings could even see that The Big Day was flawed with emotional issues.

Maybe it was a surprise?

“The groom disappeared with a bridesmaid for 30 minutes.”

This is why some bridesmaids are required to wear hideous dresses.

Already Not Seeing Eye-to-eye

“They wouldn’t make eye contact with each other when they said their vows.”

I bet they both did awful things the night before that they are ashamed of.

Married to the bottle

“The bride doing shots at the bar as the groom was tugging on her arm trying to get her to go do their first dance.”

She should have taken a to-go beer to the dance floor.

Next Time

“When the groom’s mother said ‘I’ll dance with him at his next wedding.’”

This poor bride has to deal with this kind of mother-in-law? Having mother-of-the-grooms who the bride can never please, who is snarky and comments on the color scheme of the bathroom, and who quite possibly breastfeed too long is the worst.

“See ya at home!”

“The bride and groom didn’t leave together… They went different places to hang out with different people.”

Hey, they have forever to hangout with each other. Give ‘em a little space.

Gentleman

“My friend married a girl who knew he was always cheating. I guess she thought he’d stop after he said ‘I do.’ But I knew it was over when I saw he invited his booty call to the wedding.”

Your friend is a jerkface and should have intervened.

Quickie

“Catching the bride making out with the DJ’s daughter. They filed for annulment the day after the honeymoon.”

I love that they still went on a honeymoon. I guess you don’t want to throw away that two week trip to Jamaica. Separate rooms?

Unsealed Deal

“They were fighting and she refused to kiss his lips. That was least fun I have ever had at a reception with an open bar.”

1. He could have had an outbreak.

2. Keep drinking and play dumb.

Ironic?

“Their first dance song was ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn.’”

Legit song. It could have been “Used to Love Her”:

“I used to love her, oh yeah, but I had to kill her.

I had to put her six feet under.

And I can still hear her complain.”

Texting who?

“The groom didn’t sit with the bridge during dinner and was texting during her mom’s speech.”

Seriously, who could he have been texting that isn’t at the wedding already? Oh…

Classy

“The bride started twerking at his family’s table.”

Maybe it was twerk-friendly family!

Oops

“I did the bride before her husband on their wedding night. I’m a woman.”

Oh, but you weren’t good enough to get the wedding called off. You must be bad at sex. BURN!

