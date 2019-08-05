Deadly Implants, STIs, and Other Disgusting Facts About the XXX Industry

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The porn industry is one of the most lucrative industries on the market. We all have been watching it since we can remember (don’t be ashamed), and with hundreds of new stars each year, the industry continues to thrive.

Pornstars make sex look amazing on camera, but let’s be honest: When we try that sh*t at home, it’s a complete fail—so it makes me wonder: What really goes on behind the scenes? Like, when an actor gives it to his costar in the ass, does it really go in that easily? Or when an actress bounces hard on her costar’s peen, does that not hurt? My mind can go on and on.

Here are a few facts about the porn industry you probably had no clue about:

Sex Injuries

There’s a lot of hardcore banging going on in porn—so much that porn actresses can end up with vaginal and anal tears while actors are prone to penile fracturing. It’s very easy for the actress on top to easily snap their co-star’s penis which will then require surgery that could cost over $30K. And if it goes untreated, the actor can have issues with getting it up.

Gangbang Queen

Is it just me, or are ganging videos too painful to watch? Watching one woman get plowed by 15-20 guys is a bit much for me. But, they are super successful which means the more, the better. In 2004, porn star Lisa Sparxxx set a world gangland record when she had sex with 919 men at the 3rd Annual Gangbang Championship.

Masturbating Movie Booths

Back in the day, adult stores were filled with movie booths to let customers try before they buy. Customers were even allowed to masturbate to the videos. Here comes the gross part: Once they were done, employees had to clean up their mess. Di-gust-ing.

Breast Implants Scat Porn

You’re probably thinking, “WTF is that?!” Have you ever heard of “Two Girls, One Cup?” Well, that has nothing on scat porn. In fact, it’s so gross that producing the obscene genre can you land you in jail. In 2013, filmmaker Ira Isaacs was arrested on obscenity charges for producing and selling the material. He was sentenced to two years in jail.

STIs

With all of the unproductive sex going on amongst multiple partners in the porn world, stars are at high-risk of contracting a sexually transmitted infection. 69% of porn actors wear a condom during sex scenes, and when they orgasm, they’re wearing condoms just 10% of the time. In 2013, it was found that 1 out of 4 porn stars tested positive for Chlamydia and/or Gonorrhea.

Incestuous Erotica

Yes, just the mere thought of it is sick, but it’s alive and thriving in the porn world. Authors release at least one novel a week under the ‘hypo-incest’ genre where characters engage in incestuous and beastiality behavior. Titles like “Gay Cowboy: Pounded by the men who raised me,” “Keeping It in the House,” and “Werewolves and Tentacles,” have made the cut.

Original by Ashlee Miller