How Prince Charles was ‘way out of his depth’ with Diana

Even during their honeymoon, Prince Charles and Princess Diana had marriage problems, and royal biographer claims that he was “way out of his depth”.

The royal couple spends their honeymoon aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia and at Balmoral in the summer of 1981, after their magnificent marriage. While on a yacht, Diana found a picture of Camilla Parker Bowles in Charles’s diary, which caused the first row among them.

Penny Junor, in her 2017 biography “The Duchess: The Untold Story” reveals the incident:

“It’s hard to believe that anyone as intelligent and as well-read as the Prince of Wales could be so stupid, so utterly unable to imagine what a new wife might conclude if her husband carried a photograph of his old girlfriend in his diary, or chose to wear cufflinks bearing her initials, when he must’ve had dozens of others to choose from. But Charles was already way out of his depth.”

Mrs. Junor continues: “He had no idea how to treat a wife, how to look after her. He had no idea how to look after himself, he’d never had to do it. He didn’t even dress himself.”

Another thing Diana took issue with was Charles’s painting during their honeymoon. At one point, she tossed his painting overboard, together with his easel.

Diana was no reader and was offended that he should prefer to bury his head in a book rather than sit and talk to her.

Mrs. Junor reveals: “She hated his wretched books. She resented him sitting for hours at his easel, too, and they had many blazing rows. One day, when he was sitting painting on the veranda deck, he went off to look at something for half an hour. He came back to find she had destroyed the whole lot.”

