How Prince William Found Out That He Is the Future King

Despite being second in line for the British throne, Prince William spend a large part of his childhood unaware that he will one day be a king.

This was due to his mother’s desire to provide for him as normal childhood as possible, so it wasn’t until he started school that he realized he wasn’t like other kids in his class.

Author of the book “William and Catherine: Their Lives, Their Wedding” Andrew Morton explains how William found out the truth: “Before William attended school, he genuinely had no idea that he was any different from anyone else. “His innocence of his position was soon ended by fellow pupils, who left him in no doubt who he was. On one occasion a classmate reportedly asked him: ‘Don’t you know the Queen?’

“William looked at him and replied: ‘Don’t you mean Granny?’”

Mr. Morton adds: “Unsurprisingly, Harry was not slow to join the teasing of his older brother. When William said once that he would like to be a policeman and look after his mother, Harry told him emphatically: ‘You can’t, you have to be King.’

Jeremy Paxman, in his documentary “Paxman on the Queen’s Children” remembers what Princess Diana told him about her sons: “We talked about our children and she said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say, ‘If you don’t want the job I’ll have it’.”

Prince Charles revealed hos he felt about his realization that he will be king one day: “I didn’t just wake up in my pram one day and say ‘Yippee!’ I think it just dawns on you slowly, that people are interested, and slowly you get the idea that you have a certain duty and responsibility.”

Now that he has a child on his own, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton agreed not to tell him about his future status yet: “There’ll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in, in the world. But right now it’s just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing as much love as I can as a father.”

