Kate Middleton Talked About Her Youngest Son Keeping Her On Her Toes

Kate Middleton doesn’t reveal much about her children, and she and Prince William want them to have as normal life as possible. But occasionally both Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reveal little things about their three children. At recent visit to Bletchley Park, the Duchess was heard saying that Prince Louis „is keeping her and William on their toes“.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the D-Day exhibition at the Buckinghamshire home of the World War 2 codebreakers. Her youngest son, Prince Louis celebrated his first birthday two week ago, and she revealed some things about him. „Louis is keeping us on our toes. I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide – I had no idea,“ Kate told to the royal correspondent Rebecca English.

Next to Prince Louis, Kate has two more children: Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. The Duchess also said that all three of her children can’t wait to meet the newest member of the royal family, little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. A royal source said: „All of the family have been dying to meet little Archie and are really excited to finally congratulate Harry and Meghan in person. Harry’s family wanted to give him and Meghan some time to settle in to family life and Meghan’s mum Doria is still staying with them as the baby gets used to his surroundings. Prince Charles and Camilla were in constant contact when they were in Germany and are so excited to spend some time with the new family. William and Kate are also really looking forward to paying a visit as are their own three children. Prince George and Princess Charlotte have already been asking their parents when they can meet their new cousin, they are as excited as anybody.“

On 14th May, Kate and William met Archie, a week after he was born. Their visit wasn’t long since the Duchess had to see an exhibition called D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion ahead of the June 6 commemoration of the Normandy landings. This exhibition was marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Kate wore a £1,125 dress, designed by Alessandra Rich.

Source: express.co.uk