How to choose solar street light price at best condition?

Solar street light is considered to be the best substitute for the standard grid electric lighting. It is made up of elements, like battery tank, pole, photovoltaic module, CFL or LED light fixtures which makes it the most efficient and highly effective sources of light. It employs solar power and consumes much less energy. That’s why it is known to be a highly economical and environment-friendly option.

With the help of latest advancements in technology, its prices accessible in the market come with some incredible features. These are:

Automatic dusk to dawn operations

There is no need to adjust the settings for different weather conditions with the solar power street lights as it turns on and off without human intervention. When the natural lights dim out to a certain level during the day in cloudy weather conditions, it turns on by itself.

Cable-free operation

The wiring needs to be done all around the standard street light. But, the solar lighting doesn’t require any wiring. They are considerably different from regular street lights as it is covered and tightened from inside. Hence, it is free from additional wiring.

Variability of working hours

Solar street lighting don’t have preset operational and functioning hours. They work according to the numerous aspects like season, geographical locations, present weather conditions, and availability of light for a given period of time. The lights might look not so bright when it doesn’t receive much sunlight on cloudy days.

High transmission of lights

They are made up of high-quality materials that help in making sure high average light transmission. This results in more efficiency and coverage of large area as compared to traditional street lights.

The industry of its price and manufacturing has become way more highly developed. Several solar companies have come out to be solar lighting professionals. But the question is how a person would know that solar lighting producer is the company to have faith in? Are they even selling solar lighting products at genuine prices or not?

The following questions a buyer can ask the seller/manufacturer while looking for the solar street lights:

What lighting distributions are available?

Solar lights make use of Type I or Type II distribution, but it’s not the same scenario every time. Maybe you are looking for Type V distribution as if you want to put single light in the lobby. You have to make sure that the other solar street lighting companies are having this type of distribution or not?

Distribution patterns permit task-specific lighting and it usually varies from project to project. More than a few distribution types can be used along with a single project. The distributions patterns should be set for each light and not comprehensive for a project. It generally depends on the number of lanes, sidewalks, medians, and various other features.

How much battery backup you are providing?

Many solar street lamp manufacturers provide two to a three-day battery backup which is considered to be an inefficient solar system plan. There are days when Mother Nature provides multiple days of bad weather. This leads to an increase in the breakdown rates and more maintenance and replacement costs.

Offering more than five days storage along with the extra storage space for colder climates would unquestionably help in reducing operational and maintenance costs.

Warranty coverage, prices, and customer service response?

The warranties and assurances on the solar led street lights are highly significant. You should ensure that the company is offering more than ten years warranty on the system. Otherwise, there would be a huge cost of maintenance and replacement almost every year. To find out more information on this check solarledstreetlights.

Before getting your hands on the system, must consult with two or more companies about solar led street light price and other benefits. By doing this, a person can set his budget and would go for the best price possible.

How does customer service take action when there is an issue? Do they listen to you and find a solution? Or do they just disappear and stop answering when the purchase is done? This is the most important thing you must discuss with the company. If not, you might regret later!

