Inclement Weather Turns People On

Honestly, I was just kind of looking for an excuse to use the word inclement — one of my favorites — and this study seemed like the perfect vehicle. But also, it contains important findings about inclement weather and how it makes people horny. Research done by Trojan found that about 70 percent of Americans had done it during a tornado, thunderstorm or hurricane. You know what that means, kids. Along with the candles, bottled water and canned beans, you’d best be adding some [Trojan] condoms to your emergency survival kit because you’ll need to be prepared to entertain yourself while locked in the storm cellar. If only I had someone, besides my television, to keep me company during Hurricane. Oh well, there will be other storms in my future I suppose.

