How to choose the right wig and hair bundle

We love our hair and we’d try anything to keep it healthy, nice, shiny, and frizz-free. We spent hours trying to get it to look as good as we want it to. We dye it, we cut it, we tie it up, we braid it, we iron it, we curl it, and it all requires time, money, and it can damage our hair. And now, it seems that wigs are making a comeback which is great news for everyone who for any reason has a need to wear one. Wigs aren’t just for people who have to wear them. They are for all hair and beauty enthusiasts.

There are millions of different designs, colors, they can be short, long, curly, straight, neon, blonde, black, it’s really up to your preferences and your mood. Numerous influencers and celebrities are wearing wigs showing just how cool they can look. However, a wig has to be of high-quality in order to look good. Simply buying whatever is cheapest and easiest to find isn’t a good choice as such wigs won’t last long and you’re only going to get frustrated.

So, here are some tips on how to choose the perfect wig.

1. Choose between a synthetic wig or human hair wig

While human hair wigs sound like they are always the best choice, that isn’t necessarily the case. Making wigs out of human hair is a demanding, time-consuming process and so is finding the hair for the wigs. You always have to make sure that the wigs you’re buying are made out of ethically sourced hair. Like any other industry, this one has its dark secrets as well. On the other hand, synthetic wigs are much cheaper which makes them a great choice for those who aren’t going to wear them often or for a long period of time. Today, synthetic wigs can be really well made and can look great.

2. Go for a wig that suits your face shape

Sure, if you want to get a short, blue wig to wear during the weekend, go for it! However, if you’re planning on wearing this wig often and in many different situations, your choice should accommodate your everyday needs. While people with round faces should go for a short, spiky pixie wig, people with oval faces would look best with a shaggy bob or layered curls such as the one you can find on Angie Queen. A square face would look best in a long bob, or a wig with an off-centered part.

3. Try out the wigs

There are numerous online shops that will simply deliver the wig to your doorstep, but it’s always best to try the wig on before buying as you never know how it will look on you. You don’t want to end up spending hundreds of dollars on something you won’t be able to wear. You also need to make sure that the wig is comfortable.

If you’re not a big fan of wigs, you can go for hair extensions. They are often used to add volume and allow you to make complex hairdos. Here, you should match the color and the texture of your hair meaning you have fewer options than if you’d opt for a wig.