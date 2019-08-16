Using Toys To Help Your Child Develop Emotional Intelligence 

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Back in the day, there were much fewer expectations regarding kids’ behavior and intelligence. They were allowed to have fun and play with their toys until they start school, while nowadays, things are much different. Parents are facing a lot of pressure to make their kids more knowledgeable and better prepared for school, so if you’re looking to help your kindergarten-aged child learn more and be better educated, here are some toys that can help you in the process:

1. Colouring books

Kids love drawing and coloring so if you’re unsure what toys to give them, this one will help with them with fine motor development, meaning they’ll learn to have a firmer grip and to hold the pen properly. There are many benefits of coloring activities, mainly that they can also strengthen the muscles in the wrist, hands, and fingers. Also, since coloring requires one to be concentrated, it’s also a great activity to practice focusing on completing a task, and what’s even better, coloring is fun and doesn’t require a kid to follow a strict set of rules.

2. Stress-relieving toys

Don’t get fooled: kids are extremely susceptible to stress and the fact that they’re small shouldn’t stop you from helping them learn stress-management techniques. Some toys are specifically designed to help kids alleviate anxiety and ADHD symptoms, while also playing and entertaining themselves. Stuffed toys are very useful since they can be touched, caressed, and be used as a sleeping companion. Also, learning to care for their favorite toy can increase their empathy levels, focus, and concentration. And if your child isn’t into stuffed animal toys, you can always opt for stress balls and fidget toys.

3. Kids toy laptop

A lot of parents give their kids gadgets in order to pacify them, but if you want your kid to get accustomed to technology truly, it would be best to show them what a kids’ laptop can do. Many models have in-built games that focus on reading, math, language studies, and social studies. Some parents are wary of introducing their kids to technology, but if you do it gradually, with the right gadgets, your kid will grow up into a well-adjusted and smart individual. According to the BornCute website for parents, many educational toys for children can be useful for preparing for school and expanding knowledge, so if you’re looking to improve your kid’s learning skills, then opting for a toy laptop will surely help them learn and become more emotionally adjusted.

4. Role-playing toys

Playing a doctor, teacher, or a shopkeeper can improve your child’s conversational skills and also increase their empathy and math skills. You can also play-pretend to be a patient while your kid can pretend to care for you. That way, a kid can learn how to care for others while also getting to know various body parts and disease prevention. Similarly, playing with cooking toys set can help your child learn about food preparation, which can definitely come in handy in the future. The main benefit of imaginative play can help the child learn to identify with the adult world and become more self-reliant.

In conclusion, it’s important to help your child become better at learning and develop their emotional intelligence. Also, make sure to take your child’s interests and actual abilities into consideration, so they’ll be happy to participate from the start. Most importantly, don’t force your kid to play right away, because first, they need to become acquainted with their new toys and grow fond of them. Try to show them the best way to use them, and always offer to play together, so they’ll be able to connect and get used to their new learning toys and activities.