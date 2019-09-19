How to combine Watches and Jewelry for a Formal Evening 

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Jewelry is worn by both men and women everywhere in the world. Watches are often an inextricable part of people’s everyday outfits and often people find matching the watch with the rest of the outfit and accessories difficult. Watches aren’t just there for us to keep track of the time on them, but they also serve as a strong fashion statement and a status symbol. This very practical fashion item has become incredibly important, but what if you want to combine it with bracelets, rings, necklaces, or earrings?

Here are some tips on how to match your fabulous watch with your favorite jewelry for the ultimate stylish and elegant look.

Consider the material, the color of your watch, and its strap

There are many different types of watches from sporty ones to elegant and smart ones. While some look rugged and combine metal with rubber, others are made of gold, silver, or steel, and have elegant metal or leather straps. One of the main rules for combining your watch with your jewelry is to try to match the metals. If your watch is made of steel or silver, you should try to combine it with the same type of jewelry. That mix will look attractive and coherent. On the other hand, yellow gold watches call for yellow gold jewelry.

Watches that are entirely black and have black straps can be combined with all sorts of different jewelry. Some watches are harder to match than others, such as the rose gold ones. This is a color that you will have a harder time putting in an appealing combination.

The metal of the watch doesn’t have to match the metal of the jewelry as long as the colors match. For example, white gold will work with silver and steel well. Luckily, the straps on the watch can easily be replaced so you can make all sorts of different combinations.

Match the color of the gems and stone with your watch

Formal evenings call for stunning pieces of jewelry and you can’t afford to mismatch. If you choose to wear jewelry that has gems and stones in a certain color, you can try matching the color of your watch’s strap with the color of the gems. For example, green jade calls for a green strap, while ruby calls for a red strap. An incredible Rolex Submariner 16613 1996 with blue details which you can find on Newport Wjl, can look beautiful with Aquamarine or another bluestone.

Don’t overdo it

The number of bracelets you’re going to wear on the same wrist where your watch is also matters. Put too many and your watch will be barely noticeable. If you spent a lot of money on your watch and you want people to see it, then one or two smaller bracelets should be quite enough. Also, keep in mind that gold is easily scratched. That goes to say that, if your watch is made of gold, you shouldn’t wear too many bracelets that could scratch it.

While formal outings require you to wear leather or metal straps and match them perfectly with your jewelry, on other occasions you can easily mix different colors, materials, textures, and sizes.