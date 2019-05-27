How to determine the price when selling your car

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you decide to ever sell your car, being able to determine just the right price for it is really important. Some people even compare pricing used cars as art, simply because the line between “nobody’s buying it” and “this is so worth it” is really thin.

If you end up messing up with the price, you might have to wait more than a few weeks in order to get a single call or an e-mail from a potential customer, and that doesn’t even mean that they want to buy the car straight up since they need to see it in person first.

This article is entirely dedicated to things you need to know before setting up the final price for your used car, so if you want to learn more, feel free to read until the end. Here’s what’s important.

The Importance of Pricing a Used Vehicle

When it comes to setting the right price for your car, not only that it will allow you to sell it faster, but you will make the other party feel like they’re benefiting from the deal as well, which is how it should be in the first place. A really important thing that is worth mentioning here is that if you are a person who regularly sells used cars, building a reputation and getting recognized as the person who has fair and affordable prices will be really beneficial for your career. So with this being said, let’s take a look at the best methods to set the actual price for your car.

How to Set the Price

So setting the car price really depends on a few things. These include the age of the vehicle, the current condition of it, any optional equipment included and so on. However, there are sometimes things that are out of our control and they will impact our price, even though there is nothing we can do about them. Such an example is when a market is flooded with the same car model, and this will almost always mean that you have to reduce the price. When this happens, customers usually don’t even try to negotiate at all, they will simply ask for a lower price, and if you decline they will go to another seller. However, if the market is really lacking your car model, you can use this as an advantage. If you happen to live in Australia, PriceMyCar is something that can be of great help, so if you are currently in a similar situation, feel free to check them out.

Something that you should always look out for is car listings from other people who are selling the exact same model of your car. Although you should always be valuing your car more if it was treated nicely and is currently in great condition, people will always get their attention drawn by a listing that has the exact same car model but a lower price. Make sure that you are not really flying above all price ranges of similar listings, and if you do, make sure that you list all the qualities of your car that are a possible advantage compared to the other similar ones. You must have a reasonable explanation of why your car is more expensive than another one that’s the same model.