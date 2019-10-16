How to Download Apps on iPhone Without an Apple ID Using TopStore

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you are still looking for a way to install your favorite third-party apps and games now that Cydia is rarely updated then you need to look no further. TopStore is the latest in a long line of third-party app stores that offer a vast number of unofficial apps and games for free. And the best part is you don’t need your Apple ID to do it.

TopStore App Features:

So, what do you get with this app store? TopStore is a great alternative to the official app store and to Cydia because of what it offers:

App Store Apps – iOS app store apps

iOS app store apps TopStore Exclusives – apps and tweaks not found in any official source – game emulators, screen recorders, streaming apps and much more

apps and tweaks not found in any official source – game emulators, screen recorders, streaming apps and much more Modified Games – games modified with extra features

games modified with extra features Tweaks – plenty of stock apps tweaks with cool new features

Everything in TopStore is completely free and that includes any 3rd party apps.

How to Download TopStore:

TopStore is dead simple to download but you must follow the instructions carefully – you are going to install the configuration profile right onto your iPhone or iPad so make sure you have a good internet connection and sufficient charge on your device:

Go to the TopStore download page here: https://cydia-app.com/topstore A window will open; tap Install Go to your home screen and find the app icon Before you tap it, open your Settings app and tap on General > Profiles Find the TopStore app profile and tap it Tap on Trust and close Settings – now you can use TopStore app.

Compatible Devices

TopStore works on all iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches that are running iOS 8 or higher and has been updated to support iOS 13. However, what you can use from the app store will be dependent on your iOS firmware. For example, if you are on iOS 13, you cannot run any app that has no support for the latest version.

How to Use TopStore App

Using TopStore is really easy:

Tap the app icon on your home screen When the app opens, choose your app category Find an app, game or tweak and tap Get next to it The app page will open, tap on Get and then on Install on the popup message Wait for your app to be installed and it’s yours to enjoy – for free

Common TopStore Errors and Solutions

Although TopStore is reliable, there are a couple of errors that we keep hearing about. Luckily, none of them are serious and are easy to solve:

White/Blank Screen

This isn’t so much of a problem as an irritation but following the steps below will fix it:

Launch your iOS Settings app Tap the Safari option Tap on Clear Website Data

When you try TopStore again, you should find that the screen is back to normal. This also works when the app icon is greyed out and unusable.

TopStore Has Been Revoked

Although you don’t need to use your Apple ID to install TopStore, there is no getting away from it is an unofficial app. The developers use expired enterprise app certificates and, every few days, Apple will revoke them. This results in TopStore crashing along with any apps or games that you installed. There is an easy way to prevent this and that is to download an anti-revoke app onto your iPhone or iPad. These protect your app certificates so Apple cannot revoke them, leaving you to enjoy your apps in peace.

How to Fix the Untrusted Developer Error

If you didn’t follow the installation steps properly, when you tap the app icon to use it, you will get an Untrusted Developer error. This is because Apple doesn’t recognize the developer and, as such, doesn’t trust it – you can, though:

Open your iOS Settings app and go into General and then Profiles Find the relevant certificate and tap it Tap on the Trust button and close Settings The app will now work

Frequently Asked Questions

We get asked quite a few questions about TopStore and these are the two most common ones:

Is There a Premium version of TopStore?

Yes, there is. TopStore brought out a premium version for which they make a charge. This includes the use of a private enterprise certificate, which allows for more third-party apps to be installed and less app revokes.

Does TopStore Have All The Cydia Tweaks?

No. Many of the tweaks in Cydia required the jailbreak to work and as TopStore doesn’t, there is no way to include them all. You will find a reasonable selection though, along with loads of modified games and apps.

How to Delete TopStore

There are two reasons you might want to delete TopStore – you don’t need it anymore or there are niggling issues that can only be resolved by deleting and reinstalling TopStore. Deleting is easy:

Launch iOS Settings apps and go to General>Profiles Find and tap the TopStore app profile Tap Delete Profile and close Settings

TopStore is deleted from your device; simply follow the instructions above if you want to reinstall it.

TopStore is the latest third-party app store to be released and is proving to be a very popular alternative to both Cydia and the official app store. Download it today and try it; you won’t want to go back to the official app store and you might just find that you don’t even miss Cydia that much.