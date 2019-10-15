How to find a handyman in Serbia

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you live in Serbia and have recently found out that you have a sprung leak in your home or something similar that calls for the help of a handyman, you will first need to understand how to find the right one. A handywoman or a handyman is a person skilled in all trades, who can complete a variety of repairs in your home or help you with home improvement jobs. A handyman in Serbia usually charge their clients at an hourly rate, plus if there are any material costs, regardless of the task. The tradition in Serbia is to make a list of all the repairs that are needed and then find a handyman to complete the list in a single visit.

The term “handyman” is sometimes loosely defined. While some have formal training in various aspects such as home repair and construction, others are self-trained. A handyman might specialize in several types of home maintenance such as carpentry, painting or tiling while others may have skills in things such as plumbing or even electrical expertise.

Do you need a contractor or a handyman?

The difficulty of the job and the level of skill required to complete it should tell you whether you need a contractor or a handyman. If it’s a specialized trade, be sure that you hire a person specialized in that trade like an electrician. If it’s little things like a leak, broken light switch, etc you should hire a handyman.

Why hire a handyman?

If you have an ever-increasing to-do list of home improvements like replacing missing shingles on the roof, painting a kitchen wall or changing out a bathroom faucet, you could probably hire a painter, roofer and a plumber, but they will probably conflict with their schedules and they may have pretty expensive service charges. This is why hiring a handyman to complete all these three tasks in just one day is much simpler and cheaper.

A lot of them charge by the hour which is why homeowners in Serbia save money and time on home improvement projects by hiring one to complete all of them. A service charge from a roofer or a plumber to come to your home could surpass the cost of hiring a handyman and may take more time.

You are also less likely to get overcharged if you hire one. Unlike general contractors or specialists who are more likely to price a project based on the estimated amount of time it will need to be completed, you will only have to pay a handyman for the hours he works. A handyman usually have lower rates because they do not have to pay any additional works, which is why a lot of people in Serbia prefer them over contractors or larger companies.

They even supply their own tools, so you won’t have to invest in extra equipment that you will never use again. However, you will have to supply the materials or at least pay the handyman for the needed materials.