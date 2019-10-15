Instagram – Things to do to skyrocket your account

Instagram is currently the most popular social media platform on the entire Internet. It gains tons of recognition every single day, and in the past few years, it is also used by professional marketing agencies as a great advertising field. Needless to say, the app is “huge” and the number of famous people using it is just crazy.
Today we’re talking about some of the best things that you can do in order to “skyrocket” the popularity of your account, so if you want to become an Instagram influencer or just earn some casual fame, feel free to read until the end of this article. Here’s what you need to know.
Using hashtags
Chances are that you’ve already heard about hashtags and that they’re widely used on Instagram. Well, there’s a very good reason for this, and it is something that will help you out a lot in terms of “boosting” your account. Hashtags are used in order to “categorize” certain posts, so if you post a picture of mountains, for example, you can use the #hiking or #mountains hashtags. When someone is interested in seeing photos of hikers or mountains, they will search through the hashtag, and there are pretty big chances that they’ll run into your photo. You might earn tons of new followers through this, so make sure that you use them.
Posting authentic content
One of the best ways to make yourself famous on Instagram is to post unique and authentic content that everybody will love to see. If you are just copying some other influencer, you will be labeled as a copycat and probably even reported by some users. Make sure that you are unique in what you do and people will eventually follow your profile. If you want to repost an Instagram photo from your computer, make sure that you follow the steps provided by SocialBox, it’s the best way of doing it.
Tracking what people like
If you are posting things regularly, chances are that you will see certain posts perform better than others in terms of likes and engagements. If you see that your audience prefers a certain type of content a lot more than other types, you should stick to the one they like the most. For example, posting a picture of your car may not get as many likes as posting a picture of your exercising session. Maybe people don’t want to see your car, but they enjoy watching you work out and break personal records in the weight room. Listen to your audience.
Promote your posts
If you want to earn followers and likes the quick way, you can always pay Instagram for the promotion of your posts. This way a lot of people will see your photo or video even if they are not really searching for it particularly. Feel free to use this method if you are not very patient with the growth of your account, just make sure not to promote yourself too much and don’t do it for every post. This is a viable strategy that many famous Instagram influencers use from time to time.