How To Find The Best Yoga Retreats Around The World

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Attending a yoga retreat is a great way to hit the reset button on all your stresses and worries. A trip to a good yoga will help you return to life more relaxed, rejuvenated, and with a renewed sense of vigor. However, it is pivotal to choose the right yoga for the best results. Even though they might all look similar in photos, no two yoga retreats are the same. This is why it is important to do your research before you hop on to a new place. While most retreats have their advantages and specialties, it is necessary to find the most suitable one for your needs and requirements. Mentioned below are some tips on finding the best yoga ones for yourself:

Research on the Location

Location is a crucial part of any retreat because this is where you will be spending your days. First and foremost check out the weather and terrain of the location to see if it suits you. Do not go by any preconceived notion and instead check the weather on a trusted weather app. Once you pick the country or area, ask yourself important questions on what kind of location would you prefer. Would you want a secluded place in the wilderness, far away from cities? Or do you prefer a less isolated arrangement, closer to civilization, people, and busy markets? Before you book a retreat, make sure to check it up on Google Maps. Look it up on Google Earth to get an accurate picture of the entire area and its surroundings. This will help you make an informed choice.

Keep a Check on Priorities

At the end of the day, this is a vacation you are paying for, so you should get exactly what you want. There are various kinds with a wide range of accommodations, activity plans, and more. Some of them offer a traditional experience with strict routines, mandatory activities, and regulations, which all participants are expected to follow. If you are looking for a strict learning experience, this is perhaps the right option for you. On the other hand, some are more relaxed with guests permitted to go out, have fun and party till late. You might want to do some sightseeing around, especially if you are traveling to a new place or country. It is a good idea to ensure that your routine allows such breaks. Contact the retreat with your questions if there is no publicly available schedule.

Pick the Right Mentor

One of the biggest mistakes which people make is signing up for a retreat without researching on the teacher. Every teacher has a different style, vibe, and outlook towards his or her lessons. A yoga mentor is your guide in the journey and hence, one of the most important aspects. Therefore, it is important to find the right teacher whose way of teaching suits you the most. Before you even sign up, check out the teacher or teachers who are on board at the retreat. If there is a new name you do not recognize, go online to check up the reviews of their past students. You can also go on YouTube to check out if they have any recordings of their sessions available. This will help you understand the vibes and see if that suits you.

Keep a Tab on the Level and Yoga Styling of the Retreat

There are several branches of yoga, which are practiced around the world. While each has its own set of uses, disciples, and forms, it is important to know if that suits you. It is a good idea to do some research on the various styles of yoga on offer. You can choose to learn a new style if you are up for a challenge. Or you could opt for something a little more familiar within your comfort zone. If you are new to this, pick a program, which offers classes on different styles. It is also important to check out the level of expertise of the recipient’s retreat expects. If you are a complete novice, landing in a class of advanced yoga, practitioners will not do much good. On the other hand, if you are a mid-level learner, an amateur retreat will not provide enough scope for learning.

Be Focused on the Focus of the Retreat

A crucial part of any yoga retreat is what its primary focus is. Different retreats lay emphasis on a wide range of physical and mental health issues, general well being, and weight reduction. It is a good idea to check what exactly is the focus or the target audience of the particular retreat. They would instruct their participants various yoga positions, asanas, Pranayam, etc. to help improve the specific health condition they are in for. If you do not fall into that given niche of need, it is best to choose another retreat. For a beginner, it is best to choose one that has a wide range of focus options or caters to general health. These offer a balanced knowledge of the entire process. It also helps a participant understand their specific needs before they go for a specialized retreat.

Choose the Level of Luxury You Want

Owing to the widespread popularity of yoga, a huge number have opened up across the world. These are designed to cater to different kinds of people seeking various levels of luxury. Some of these retreats are absolutely Spartan, offering a strictly traditional experience of practically living the life of a hermit. The strictest ones operate on the inspiration of ancient Indian Ashrams. Their participants are allowed zero to very limited contact with the outside world, except in case of emergencies. They offer basic necessities, and sometimes guests are assigned tasks or encouraged to help in various chores around.

On the other hand, some retreats offer exclusive services and luxuries, which are most likely to make you feel like an Indian Maharaja. Some of them are even accommodated in grand palaces, offering 24X7 butler service too. There are several exciting options in between as well, which offer an array of modern amenities and decent services. You simply need to do a little research and choose the best option for yourself.

Search For the Desired Food Options

Irrespective of whether you are on a special diet or are simply looking at exploring authentic Ayurvedic cuisine; it is a good idea to check out the food options available. While most ones offer a wide range of food choices to suit every palate and need, some are highly specialized. Over recent years, there has been a rise in the number of retreats, which offer only vegetarian, vegan, or even raw food. If you are looking for ethically sourced and locally grown food, many retreats are choosing to make a conscious choice. Some resorts keep the lifestyle and food simple; and all forms of intoxication. However, there are quite a few places that not only offer a full range of meat options. They even have a bar. Some of these offer an excellent multi-cuisine menu of food to choose from, just like a restaurant or a resort. Some, on the other hand, offer a set course of meals, eliminating your need to stress over choosing. The options are endless, and you simply need to choose the best option for yourself.

Child-Friendly Options for Parents

While children are not the most conducive to the tranquility of a yoga, parents deserve a break too. It is important to understand that children get bored easily, and that’s when they become disruptive. Therefore, look for a retreat, which has ample child-friendly activities to keep the little ones engaged. This way, you can enjoy and its designated activities in peace while making your kids are happy too. There are several family-friendly yoga, which has yoga sessions, art and craft workshops, pets, games, and entertainment options. Look for reviews from other parents too, which will give you an idea about what to expect. Make sure you pack all the essentials for your kids so that you don’t have to rush to a store.

Check on the Portfolio of Services

If you are not looking for hardcore yoga sessions only, look for retreats, which offer various other services as well. From meditation sessions to cooking classes, from walking tours to dance workshops, you name it, and you shall get it! You can avail various massages, tai chi, holistic healing, emotional counseling, and more, depending on your choice. There are also a number of retreats that offer unique experiences combining yoga with other forms of art. Mixing it up not only keeps it more fun, but it also has several mental and physical health benefits.

Choosing the right one will help you have the perfect vacation as you envision. Look for options, such as Retreat Kula that has something on offer for everyone. Ranging from whether you are looking for a relaxing vacation with yoga or something intensive, they have everything. With a variety of options of countries, days, and activity options to choose from, finding the right option would not be that hard.