How to improve your Keto Diet

Keto Diet is something that’s very popular amongst people who are looking forward to losing weight and getting in better shape overall.

However, there are many misconceptions spread about this topic on the internet, and chances are that you’ve heard many different things from several different people as well, and now you’re confused and don’t know what to believe in. Well, we’re here to clear some things up, so without any further ado, here’s what you need to know.

What is Ketosis?

In order to understand how Keto diet works, it’s important to understand what Ketosis is, and what the benefits of being in this metabolic state are. Ketosis is a normal metabolic process that has several health benefits. While your body is in Ketosis, it turns fat into compounds which are known as ketones, and it then uses them as a main source of energy.

Why is the Ketosis diet so good for weight loss?

The fact alone that you’re eating almost no carbs is a good enough reason for effective weight loss, but there’s something else that plays a big role as well. The ketones also have an appetite-suppressing effect, which makes you want even less food while on a Keto diet. If you are suffering from a neurological disorder or a type two diabetes, Ketosis is something that can be of great help, studies say.

Supplementing is also recommended

If you are on a Keto diet, chances are that you will need some Diet Supplement in order to boost your efficiency throughout the day, especially if you are exercising on a regular basis.

If you are going to the gym regularly, but you’re now on a keto diet, it probably means that you’re training in a caloric deficit. There are a few things that you need to know when doing something like this. If you are in a caloric deficit, you might feel a little bit weaker than you are, and your lifts might not be the same compared to when bulking and eating a lot. However, you should not be experiencing any muscle loss unless you’re in a protein deficiency as well, so make sure that you calculate your macros properly and track your protein intake.

Supplements such as creatine monohydrate and BCAA’s are able to help you perform better in the gym if you are feeling a bit low on energy from the lack of carbs in your diet. Remember that you shouldn’t be in a permanent Ketosis, so feel free to take a break every once in a while and eat some delicious carbs. As long as you are not eating more than you should, you will not have any weight problems.

Eat wholesome foods

We do understand that while being on a Keto diet your food choices are pretty limited, but you should always give your best to eat non-processed and wholesome foods anyway. It’s much healthier and you will feel a lot better if you’re eating healthy.