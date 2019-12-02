How to Keep Yourself Safe on Desert Safari Trip in Dubai

Dubai is an exciting place to travel, and desert safari is one of the most adventurous activities in Dubai, which lets you experience the thrill of a lifetime. But if you haven’t experienced it yet, you might be having several questions in mind about the safety hazards on the trip and how to keep yourself safe while you enjoy the natural beauty of the Arabian Desert outside the luxurious emirate city. These safety tips will help you out to ensure your safety while you get the perfect safari experience.

1. Look for a Reliable Tour Company

First and foremost, you need to do a little research to select the best desert safari company, such as happydesertsafari.com, to arrange your tour. Look for the reviews online and read out the brochures properly to find out the inclusions in your tour package. Make sure the company you are selecting has professional and experienced drivers with a valid driving license. Also, look if the vehicles are fully equipped with a roll cage and proper seat belts to avoid any unexpected accident.

2. Select the Best Time to Visit

Dubai is incredibly hot during summer, that’s why it is advisable to plan your desert safari trip in the winter season from November to April so that you can comfortably experience the thrill, wildlife, and unique Bedouin traditional lifestyle all in one place. You can also enjoy quad biking, camel riding and sandboarding, and falconry photography without any hassle.

3. Wear Comfortable Clothes and Shoes

It is essential to wear loose and comfortable clothes and shoes when you are heading out for a desert safari in Dubai. Due to extreme weather conditions in the desert, heat stroke and hypothermia might affect you. Therefore, I prefer wearing loose and light-colored clothes that include shorts, cotton pants, t-shirts, scarfs, and tank tops. Also, wear slippers and rubber shoes to avoid the sand granules getting inside your boots.

Tip: bring an extra sweater or shawl on your evening desert safari trip because the desert temperature can drop rapidly.

4. Prepare for the Sun

While enjoying the fun-filled activities in the desert, there is a considerable chance that you get tanned or sunburned. Although on the evening desert safari trip, you spend most of your time traveling in a comfortable air-conditioned vehicle, when you go out to take some memorable pictures of the red dunes or to enjoy camel riding and dune bashing, you will encounter scorching sunlight which might affect your skin. However, keeping a good sunblock can save you from tanning and sunburns.

Tip: due to extreme heat, you might get a burning sensation on the skin. So don’t forget to keep a hat and a pair of sunglasses with you.

5. Keep Yourself Hydrated

On your desert safari Dubai trip, you will experience intense heat and dryness. Therefore, you must drink plenty of water and juices during your trip because the bumpy activities like sandboarding and quad biking can make you feel exhausted.

Tip: you don’t need to stock water bottles with you as you will get unlimited chilled drinking water and soft drinks at the campsite.

6. Precautions before Off-Roading

Although off-roading and other desert activities are all fun and exciting, they can make some sick. To experience the hilarious adventures on a desert safari trip, you need to take some safety precautions before off-roading. For instance, have your meal early and avoid drinking and eating right before the bumpy rides because there are unpredictable highs and lows in the golden desert and rugged bashing and driving can make you feel sick. Always remember that dune bashing and other desert sports are not suitable for pregnant women and people with heart ailments.

Tip: seat belts are a must when you head out for dune bashing or quad biking in the desert. Over speeding causes accidents at any time.

7. Safety Measure at Campsite

The campsite is generally safe, and you can relax there while observing the beauty of the surroundings. But it’s essential to exercise required safety measures once you are here. Follow the safety instructions provided by your drivers and tour guides. Moreover, take care of your valuables, like cameras, smartphones, and jewelry.

8. Keep Enough Cash

On your desert safari trip, you must keep some cash and credit card with you so you can spend some amount to shop souvenirs or get some professional photographs of your journey. Make sure that sand skiing, camel riding, henna painting, and dune bashing are already included in your tour package; otherwise, you will have to pay the extra amount for each activity.

9. Ensure Comfort for Overnight Camping

To enjoy your desert safari trip to the fullest, you should opt for an overnight desert safari to discover the magical beauty of the Arabian Desert. But be aware that mosquitoes are there, and therefore, you need to carry mosquito repellent lotions or spray to protect yourself. If you are on tour with your kids, make sure that they are wearing clothes that cover their neck, ankles, and hands.

Tip: to unleash the ultimate fun on your overnight desert safari trip, opt for the exclusive/VIP package that accommodates you from the start till the end.

10. Safe Location for the Bonfire

To avoid any mishap, select a location for the bonfire, which is opposite to the wind and away from your tent. Dig a little deeper in the sand to light up the fire so you can avoid flames and ashes flying around. Also, you can take guidance from your tour guide as they are much more experienced and knows the weather conditions of the desert well.

Desert safari is one of the top 10 activities to do in Dubai. Therefore, if you are going to experience it, make sure you are following every safety guideline mentioned above to make the most of your desert safari trip in Dubai.