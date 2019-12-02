Frozen 3 – How It Will Be Different Than Its Prequels

Disney is known for its incredible animated movies, princesses, and fantastic family-friendly musicals. However, they have faced scrutiny over the recent years for their portrayal of villains, both men, and women. But that might change soon, as something new has emerged with Frozen 3.

Be aware, as some spoilers will come when it comes to Frozen 2, which is currently airing in theaters.

Elsa’s Journey for Self-discovery

Frozen 3 still has to be confirmed, but as for Frozen 2, the main focus on Elsa’s character is that she is searching for the purpose of her life. Elsa is still the only one who hasn’t had a romantic relationship, and the romance is kept for Anna and Kristoff. Idina Menzel stated what her character is and why she hasn’t had any romance so far. “I’m not trying to avoid your question, but what’s important to realize is that it’s not about romantic love — she’s never been about that. In these films, the most powerful thing is that she’s always trying to find and build the love inside for herself. She doesn’t need a man to complete her in any way, and that focus isn’t there…Maybe one day in another incarnation or another sequel, who knows. But I think it’s important for our audiences to realize that this is someone that’s an independent thinker, who’s about trying to figure out who she is and how she can use her power to change the world and love where she comes from. That’s who she is and what she’s about.”

Giving Elsa a partner would only comprise her storyline in the Frozen sequel, and it would spoil her uniques as a Disney princess.

Love Interest

Disney has been stating how they have diverse viewership and how they are fully supporting the LGBTQ+ community. They tried to do something with Beauty and the Beast, but they received a lot of criticism.

Honeymaren is the new character introduced in Frozen 2, and many are speculating how Elsa and Honeymaren may develop a romantic relationship. However, when you take into consideration what happened with a minor character in Beauty and the Beast reboot, placing the lead role in such a storyline can be very tricky and risky.

The belief that such a storyline would be possible is due to Elsa’s nature. She never needed a man to solve her problems, and she is an independent woman. She becomes the queen of the Enchanted Forest in Frozen 2, stating once again the power and strength she possesses as an individual. Giving her a gay lover would indicate to everyone, especially the young generation that everything will work out in their lives, and that being gay doesn’t imply you are less worthy or less of a person.

LGBTQ+ Ambassador

We mentioned how a different Elsa storyline would help young generations to find the strength within themselves to fight and cope with all the negativity and aggressiveness that comes today in this world with being different. Elsa would become somewhat of an LGBTQ+ ambassador, and she would speak as a Disney princess on behalf of the gay community. It is tricky and risky to do it, but if everything is planned out perfectly, such an amazing execution of Elsa’s character can bring a lot of positive things.

Honeymaren is also a strong female character, and bringing the two in the mix can create a powerful force. During the Frozen 2, many stated how they saw the two flirting over the course of the animated movie, and the final touch was when Honeymaren was holding Elsa’s hand, saying, “You belong out here.”

There is still more to come to create Frozen 3 and to see what the storyline will be. Understanding how the two movies developed so far, we are more than excited to see what the future holds for us, and for the animated film’s characters.