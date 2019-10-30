How to Plan Your Office Christmas Party

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you find yourself in charge of planning the office Christmas party, you need to make sure it’s a success. After all, at the end of a long working year, employees need to let their hair down. By taking the time to plan each element of the party carefully, you can ensure the event is anything but another dismal drunken get-together. Check out the following ways to plan an office Christmas party not to be forgotten.

Organizing Is the Key

You need to make sure you plan your Christmas office party well ahead of time. The ideal execution of a party comes from organizing everything in a non-stressful manner, so the more time you give yourself, the better. Don’t leave it until the eleventh hour to get everything you need. Write down all the different things you need to buy and to organize. Then divide your time into allocations for organizing various activities, like games to play, the drinks to buy, and the food you will be serving. Keep to your schedule, and the party is sure to go smoothly. Read this article from Hampers With Bite to find out other things you need to think about when planning your office party, such as choosing gifts for all employees attending.

Get Out of the Office

Once you have made a date for your office party and informed all of your employees or coworkers, it’s time to begin the all-important task of locating a venue. Don’t make the mistake of holding your office party actually in the office. No one wants to spend their time at a party in a cramped space in which they work every day. So, get out of the office and find an inviting space in which you can hold a proper get-together. You need to find a venue that’s easy to get to and has the facilities you require.

Theme Your Party

To really make your party go with a bang, adopt a theme to tie it all together. That could be fancy-dress, novelty hats, or a theme like “Christmas past.” You could even go the extra mile to ensure all attendees come together and get involved. For instance, consider holding a murder mystery evening. Alternatively, you could set up a pre-party event like paintballing.

Include a Competition or Game

Why not add some fun to the event by holding a competition? That could be work-related, such as “best achievement of the year,” or you may prefer to forget about work for one night and hold a contest for something like “best Christmas hat.” You could even hold a quiz or game on stage and give out novelty prizes to the winners. Competitions and games are fantastic ice-breakers to get your office party into full swing.

Plan a Delicious Menu

Drinks are sure to be flowing at any good Christmas office party but don’t overlook the food. Work out your budget and look for a menu that offers something for everyone. You could decide to have a sit-down three-course dinner, or you may prefer the informality of a large buffet. The advantage of the latter is people can eat whenever they are ready to do so.

Don’t Forget the Music

No party is complete without music. If you are playing recorded music, it’s a good idea to include some classic Christmas tunes, but you don’t want to overdo it. Make sure you cater to everyone’s tastes by including a mixture of genres that will get people dancing. You could even hire a live band or a DJ. Alternatively, you could introduce a karaoke machine.