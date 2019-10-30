15 Everyday Moments That Are The Best Moment Of Your Life

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We’ve all had our share of huge, exciting, life-changing moments, but you know what? There are a lot of teeny tiny everyday things that always make me think, “This is seriously the best moment of my life!”…at least until the next one comes along. Click through to check out 15 of our favorite moments (in no particular order), and please feel free to share your own in the comments!

1. Taking Your Bra Off Right When You Get Home

2. Doing Your Eyeliner Perfectly–On The First Try

3. When You Put Your Ipod On Shuffle And It Plays The Perfect Sountrack For Your Life

4. The First Sip Of Iced Coffee

5. Making A Great Joke In A Meeting

6. Getting A Text From Your Crush

7. Being Greeted By Your Pets When You Walk Through The Door

8. Engineering The World’s Most Perfect Sandwich

9. Laughing With Your Best Friend About The Most Random Thing

10. Wine

11. When You Put On An Outfit That Exactly Matches Your Mood

12. Putting Your Face Riiiiiiiight Up Against A Fan

13. Finally Peeing After Holding It For Way Too Long

14. Getting A Glimpse Of Your City And Thinking “Holy Crap, I Actually Live Here”

15. Getting Mega Comfy And Hitting Play On Your Favorite Show

