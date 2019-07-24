How to Save Money on Hot Water

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In a time of rising electricity prices, those who rely on electric hot water systems can see value in making some changes. While you may not think that your hot tap is costing you a lot of money, according to Turfrey, it could be. What’s more, you may be using more than you need to shower and undertake other tasks around the house.

If you’d love to put more money in your back pocket and less in the hands of electricity companies, then read on. Below, we’ve outlined a few of the many ways in which you can save money on your hot water usage.

Use Efficient Products

When you’re in the market for a new shower, toilet, tap, or household appliances, you almost always check the price tag. Your eye then moves to the features, style, and functionality for your home. What you should also be reviewing is efficiency.

Any manufacturer who sells water-using products must display an efficiency label. The higher this rating, the more efficient the product is. If an appliance or product uses a lot, especially heated, then it can put pressure on your system to perform. It then uses more power and costs you more money. Talk to your local plumbers about products they recommend to save power.

Maintain Your Hot Water System

When a hot water system is out of sight, it’s also out of mind. You often don’t spare a thought for it or think about whether it’s operating at its best. However, a system that’s not functioning as it should be maybe costing you more money. Refer to your system’s manufacturer instruction manual to find out what it recommends in the way of servicing and maintenance.

The manual may recommend such tips as moving the temperature relief valve twice a year to stop it from sticking, and changing the sacrificial anode in glass-lined VE cylinders every five years. Talk to your plumbers if you’re not sure how to keep your system operating at its best.

Fix Dripping Taps

If your hot water tap is dripping, it can not only be annoying, but costly. Your system is continually having to heat a supply that you’re not using for anything. You’re then literally throwing money down the drain.

You can replace the tap washer yourself, or call your local plumbers to take care of that pesky drip for you.

Alter Your Shower Flow

Most new showerheads come with an efficiency label. That label can tell you whether it releases enough to be both efficient and enough for a comfortable showering experience. Not everyone is going to know whether their shower is efficient or not. However, one way to find out is by placing a ten-liter bucket in the shower base and turning them head-on. If it fills up in less than a minute, you’re wasting water.

There are three things you can do when you discover that you’re wasting hot water in the shower. You can leave it as it is and pay for the wastage. That’s not an option we recommend. Alternatively, you can invest in an efficient showerhead or a flow restrictor. Even a saving of one liter per minute may equate to a significant sum on your power bill.

…And Your Tap Flow

Since you’re looking at your shower flow, you may as well check the flow of your taps. If you don’t have a flow control aerator over your tap, then consider getting one. You can save a lot of money without compromising on flow or volume all that much.

Use a Cylinder Wrap

If your cylinder was installed before 2002, there’s every chance it’s not as well insulated as it should be. You then face an uphill battle with your power bill as your system fights to keep your water hot. Take a peek at your cylinder and note the insulation. You may need to purchase a cylinder wrap and pipe lagging to insulate up to one and a half meters of your hot water pipe.

While your local plumbers can help with this task, it’s also something you can do yourself with common materials from hardware stores. You can insulate the water pipes to a gas system as well. Doing so doesn’t affect your power bill, but can stop the pipes from freezing and bursting in cold conditions.

Save Money Today

Small changes, such as cylinder insulation, tap aerators, and efficient appliances can save you tens, if not hundreds of dollars on your electricity bill every year. They can also stop thousands of liters of water from being wasted too. Now’s the time to get in touch with your local plumbers and find out what you need to do for a more water-efficient home.