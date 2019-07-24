The Terrifying Consequences of Extreme Anal

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You think you’re into butt stuff? Think again.

Warning: Possibly disturbing content! NSFW! Do NOT Google this at work. Do it in private. In Incognito mode.

Rectal prolapses. Doesn’t sound good, does it? It’s when your rectum slides out of place and sticks out of your anus. It mainly occurs to women, but men can also have one. A rectal prolapse can create an inability to control your poops, causing fecal matter to leak from the rectum.

Do you know what else a rectal prolapse is? A fetish that has been around for quite a few years now. In the adult film world it’s called “rosebudding” and they can happen after fisting. If you haven’t already seen one, they look like if a pinkish red rose mated with a wet sock that is coming out of your butthole. But in the adult entertainment world, you aren’t rushed off to the ER: Your rosebud is licked, fingered, and penetrated.

Butt Stuff

Anal sex and other butt stuff has long been a popular category in porn. It’s even become quite common among us non-porn stars. But while someone might like a finger, anal beads, or a dildo up their rear, rose budding is the black diamond of ass play.

“Everyone’s pressured to do anal,” Sheena Shaw, porn star, told

Michelle Lhooq of Vice. “Culture teaches us what to like and what not to like.”

So what happens when an ass-loving viewer is bored with P in A? They want to see something new. And rosebudding is it.

Talent

Amateur porn has become a hit on the internet. There are so many free sites, including cam shows, so the professional porn industry has to come up with niches to grab viewers to pay to watch… a porn star’s ability to bloom a rosebud is one of them.

“When a gorgeous porn star does it, it is legendary stuff for extreme-anal-porn fans, thus resulting in even more gigs for the girls who can and will do it,” says porn director Jay Sin.

So how does one prolapse their rectum for camera? The girl has to already be an anal queen, with hours and hours put on camera of taking extremely large objects up her butt. This will loosen the rectal walls, allowing her to just push her rosebud out. Many porn stars have to sleep with butt plugs in the night before the shoot and have massive ab muscle control to release it.

Shaw can just “plop it right out” at this point. “I wish it hurt still, but it doesn’t,” she reveals.

Consequences

But let’s not forget the medical problems:

“When I started doing [rosebud], I wasn’t aware of the repercussions,” says Sheena. “People would say, ‘Oh, that’s a myth.’ But I know women who have gotten really hurt, who’ve gotten tears and fissures in their assholes.”

Roxy Raye, another leading anal porn stars says, “I wouldn’t say I’m concerned about the long term. Over the six years I have done this I have always healed very well,” she claims. “I don’t think the average joe realizes how elastic of a muscle your a** is. Maybe I’ll be the first guinea pig to report back on the results in ten to 15 years.”

What’s surprising is that the female porn stars who do rosebudding scenes don’t get compensated much more than they do in a regular anal scene with a man. Perhaps this is because the market for it is still small.

Is the adult film industry gambling rosebudding getting more and more popular? What if it’s just a passing fad for a few viewers? If certain people get off on this kind of porn, then what in world will be next for the industry to try to cash in on?

Original by Jordie Lee