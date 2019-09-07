Ian Alexander Sr. Net Worth, Bio, Marriage, Personal Life

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We usually talk about women who have become famous due to their famous husbands, the situation here is quite different since Ian Alexander Sr. has become famous, and is now famous, for his relationship to Regina King. However, it should be mentioned that he has a significant acting career on his own.

Personal Life

As far as his personal life is concerned, he was born on the 8th April in 1956 and it should be also noted that she was born in Canada. At this moment, he is 63 years old. Regarding his horoscope sign, he is Aries. Some details about him include that his height is 5 feet 9 inches. It should be also noted that there are not a lot of data about this actor regarding his childhood and education. There are some assumptions that he probably grew up in Canada where he also finished at least primary and high school and that he probably moved to the USA after that. M

Marriage

So, as we have previously said, he is mostly known to his relationship and marriage to Regina King. We should point out that we do not know when the two of them exactly met, but there are some predictions that this happened in the 1990s. It is not known whether they just get introduced to each other and started dating after a couple of years or if they started seeing each other and dating right upon meeting each other. When the two of them met, Regina was already building a successful name for herself on TV since she was acting in 227. She started this project in 1985 and she continued to play in it until 1990. After this, she started to appear in some movies, such as Boyz n the Hood, which was released in 1991. One of the stepping stones in her career took place in 1995 when she acted with Ice Cube and Chris Tucker in the comedy called Friday. She also acted with Martin Lawrence, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Tom Cruise. The couple decided to tie the knot in 1997. Their marriage resulted in a boy called Ian Alexander Jr. who was born on the 21st of January in 1996. It should be also noted that their son is an actor and is pursuing an acting career. Unfortunately, the couple did not last long, and they decided to get separated and they finally divorced in 2007. There were many speculations why they got divorced, and some of those include the alleged Ian’s infidelity. Both of them did not hide that they had a rough time after they got divorced, but that they managed to go through it. It should be also mentioned that Ian decided to be away from the spotlights when the two of them got divorced.

Ian Alexander Sr. Net worth

Ian has been having a good acting career on his own, and it is not a surprise at all that he managed to have the net worth of $12 million as of 2019.