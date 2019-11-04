377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Plants and trees are what make your garden unique. Plants are brilliant additions that make your garden stand out in many ways, besides looking aesthetically pleasing. But how would you know which plant to put in your garden?

In this article, we are going to talk about the most ideal plants for your garden.

1. Queen Anne’s Lace

An annual flower, Queen Anne’s Lace can grow in literary every zone. Some experts say that Queen Anne’s Lace is one of the best looking filter flowers that you can plant in your garden, and they advise planting them in the hundreds.

2. Peonies

A somewhat limited flower, if we compare it to the Queen Anne’s Lace, Peonies grow in zones 3 to 8, and buying them will cost you a small fortune of $5. Peonies are one of the most popular flowers for a garden. They grow quite easy and can thrive under the right circumstances. Do you want to know an interesting fact about Peonies? They can live up to 100 years!

3. Lavender

Lavender is even more limited than Peonies in terms of which zones it can grow since Lavender works best between zones 5 and 9. You can say, however, that Lavender costs double what Peonies cost, but this flower is pretty unique since few flowers can match its aroma. Planting Lavender in your garden will make your garden ideal for when you decide to take a stroll.

4. Snapdragons

Snapdragons are other highly versatile plants that can grow in every zone. The bigger characteristic of this plant is that it has long-blooming flowers that radiate bright lights. If you ask any experts, like the people at Plants Today, they will tell you that no home or garden is complete without Snapdragons.

5. Cleome

Yet another annual plant, there is a reason why Cleome gets the nickname “White Queen”. Cleome’s can be grown in all zones, and they are quite cheap to purchase. But the reason why Cleome should be added to your garden is the simple fact that they make a big splash in a sunny area. They flower from June to the first snows, and they can grow quite large compared to other plants on our list.

6. Black-Eyed Susan

Perfect for zones 3 to 9, Black-Eyed Susan will be a welcomed addition to your garden due to its golden blooms. Black-Eyed Susan blooms from mid-July to mid-September and sometimes beyond, depending on the weather. As long there is sun, Black-Eyed Susan will bloom without any problems.

7. Maiden Grass

Maiden grass is a prime example of how you can turn your dry garden into something beautiful. Maiden Grass works best for zones 5 to 9 and it can go as much as $12! But in return, you get a plant that can grow up to four feet!

8. Daylily

Daylilies work best for zones 3 to 9 and are quite cheap to get. Daylilies are quite unique since there look breathtaking. Diving Daylilies is a piece of cake, and you can even catch a pretty cool collection of colors and shades.

9. Yaupon Holly

The only shrub on our list, Yaupon Holly is a very limited plant since it can only grow in zones 7 through 10. Acquiring this shrub can sometimes cost you up to $30, but the Texas native can grow up to 15 feet! But the thing that makes this shrub the best for your garden is the fact that it grows berries during the winter, which feeds birds.