8 Common Anxiety Dreams And What They Mean

Let’s talk about anxiety dreams, shall we? They suck. But we all have them, no matter how much we have our act together in real life. Anxiety dreams happen when the stress, fear and worries of daily life infiltrate our unconscious mind. Or conversely, when there’s some crap we’re not ready to deal with, the anxiety will express itself through dream imagery. After an anxiety dream, we often wake up in the morning, or drenched in sweat in the middle of the night, with heart-pounding fear, feeling exhausted, like we didn’t sleep at all.

I like to think of dreams as clouds of mental, emotional and spiritual energy. And really, the only way to make the clouds go away, is to let them rain. So yeah, the only way to make anxiety dreams stop is to get to the bottom of what’s causing them and deal with the issues.

I subscribe to Carl Jung‘s method of dream analysis. So, basically, I think that dreams are a reflection of the individual dreamer. Meaning, if you have a specific association with spiders, like you had a beloved pet spider or something, your spider dream means something totally different than mine does. In addition, I think it’s important to consider context of a dream. Meaning, it matters what’s going on in your life and the world when you have the dream. Point being: dream analysis is both deeply personal and highly complex. That being said, there are some common anxiety dreams that most people have had at one point or another.

Teeth Falling Out

Dreams of teeth being pulled out or falling out tend to be about highly charged emotions, which the dreamer “can’t chew” or handle yet. Teeth are often interpreted as a symbol of personal power, therefore, you may be feeling a loss of control or power in your life.

Being Naked In Public

Our clothes are the armor that protect us from the rest of the world, so dreams about being nude in public are often about feeling exposed, ashamed or vulnerable and can be linked to anxieties about intimacy.

Late For An Important Event Or Meeting

If you’re dreaming of being late for work, school or a flight, it’s likely that you’re feeling overwhelmed or unprepared for some big changes that are happening in your life.

Losing Something Important

This dream is all about loss of control. If you dream of losing something important, like your wallet or a piece of jewelry, you may have so much going on in your life that you feel like you’re losing your grip on what’s important.

Being Chased

The interpretation of this dream depends may depend on who or what is chasing you and why, but one thing is for certain: if you’re having dreams of being chased on the regular, you are avoiding something BIG. Time to face it.

Falling

Falling dreams are about loss of control or fear of failure. Specifically, any situation which seems to have gotten worse lately and is spiraling downward — a job, relationship, or any situations which is in free fall.

Armageddon Dreams

If the world is ending in your dream, there’s likely some pretty heavy stuff going on in your waking life. Whatever the struggle or conflict, it’s causing you deep emotional distress and requiring every bit of your energy and attention to confront it. It feels like you against the world.

Out-Of-Control Car

You may be driving or be the passenger. But a dream of an out-of-control car is about taking responsibility for your life and well-being. If you are the driver, you do not quite feel comfortable in the driver’s seat of your life. If someone else is driving, you are feeling fearful of handing over control, or feeling like your destiny is out of your hands. This dream is about personal responsibility versus helplessness.

