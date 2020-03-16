Idris Elba Tested Positive for Coronavirus

One of the world’s most attractive man, Idris Elba, has confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, but claims that he “feels ok.”

The 47-year-old actor said on Twitter that he has no symptoms, but he got tested due to exposure to Coronavirus.

His wife has not been tested yet and is in quarantine with Idris because of the possible infection. The most important is that they are both feeling fine.

Elba posted a video on his social media saying: “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

“Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” he added.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

