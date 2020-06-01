5 Incredible Tips for Creating an Effective Instagram Video Ad

Instagram is the most common platform used by people from all age groups, but it has also become a highly compelling platform from the advertiser’s point of view. The application has a very large audience and can help to create a lot of awareness regarding any of the issues. A lot of companies go with the option of ad makers to create awareness about their products and services among the people through Instagram.

Following are some of the tips that can help in maximizing the effectiveness of the Instagram video ads:

The creators must focus on initial seconds of the ad: A lot of Instagram users very quickly scroll through the feeds which means that if they do not find the initial seconds compelling or effective then they will not watch the full video. So, to capture the attention of anybody one must focus on the initial few seconds of the video. In case the initial few seconds as successful in capturing the attention then the individuals will definitely watch the full advertisement.

The greatest must focus on adding some of the text: By default, the audio of Instagram is mute so to capture the attention of the audience one must focus on the text. Creating dynamic based text and effects will help in highlighting the main points which will ensure that users do not miss the most important information. The content creators can also include short captions into the ads to capture their attention.

One must focus on a single goal: The ad from a particular company must revolve around a central theme and should be based on a particular topic. The topic may be creating awareness about a brand or imparting education about products. There must not be many of the ideas because in all such cases the users will simply scroll through the ad and will gain nothing from it. So, there must be a proper strategy so that consumers can be targeted in the best possible way by creating tailored content for them.

The shooting must be done in the correct dimensions: Like all other social media platforms the ads on Instagram cannot take up the whole screen of the phone. So, things should be designed very carefully, and the filming should be done vertically. The creators must utilize the available space in the best possible way so that they can catch the attention of viewers. It is highly recommended to use a 1:1 aspect ratio.

The visual consistency must be used properly: The visual consistency depends upon the colors and the style of the video used. The music involved in the whole ad is also a great component of this concept. Each of the components will be able to make a significant impact on the viewer. So, the message of the video should complement the identity of the brand so that users gain something from it and simply do not scroll it.

The single image-based ads: These advertisements include the image and a call to the action-based button. It is very much popular to use this kind of advertisement at the time of promotion of a blog or article or other types of content on Instagram. The advertiser can post a caption up to a maximum of 125 characters and the media types about it will be an image. The image format will be.jpg or .png and the maximum size of the file can be 30 MB.

The Instagram Carousel-based ads: These kinds of advertisements are excellent opportunities to showcase a step-by-step illustration of various products, telling a story about the brand, giving various kinds of promotional based offers, and lowering down the cost associated with Instagram ads. At the time of the creation of such ads, there is no need to fill the descriptions properly one can include the URLs in it. The basic conditions are the same as single image ads. The minimum number of cards can be kept as two and maximum can be kept as ten. The video aspect ratio will be 1:1 and the maximum length of the video can be 60 seconds.

The Instagram video-based ads: These are a great way of explaining the working of a product and engaging the people with the message of a brand. The basic conditions are the same and the minimum resolution can be 600 X 600 pixels on the other hand maximum resolution can be 1080X1080 pixels. The maximum size of the file can be 4GB and the maximum length of the video can be 60 seconds. The frame rate should be 30 FPS maximum.

The slideshow-based ads: These kinds of ads will allow the advertiser to put 10 images and music along with the video ad. This is a very good option to promote a particular product or service. The media type used can be images as well as soundtracks. The image duration has to be kept up to 50 seconds per image. Another thing to be kept in mind is that one must have legal rights to use a particular song.

The Instagram lead-based ads: This is a very good platform to collect valuable information from the viewers without leading them to other platforms other than Instagram. The privacy policy of the company must be included at the time of setting such an ad. The media type used can be the image and the maximum size of the file can be 30 MB.

The invideo.io is used for Instagram video editing they can also be used to make the best possible video ads for various companies. The longer time companies will spend in this more likely they are to build an impression on the minds of viewers. The Instagram video editor can be used in creating such ads to promote a particular venture. The companies can also go with the option of Instagram stories-based images as well as video ads to promote their products.