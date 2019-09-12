The Boulevard: the best place for leisure and shopping in Punta Cana

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Located east of the beautiful Dominican Republic, Punta Cana is one of the favorite tourist destinations for summer lovers. This town is home to beautiful beaches and a large number of hotels equipped with all amenities. One of them is Lopesan Costa Bavaro Resort Spa & Casino, a high-end space, with all the conditions to make your stay an experience to enjoy intensely.

This exclusive resort is considered one of the best hotels in Punta Cana. It has an unbeatable location in front of Playa Bavaro -one of the 10 best beaches in the world, but there is more to this place that only beaches and sun. In this link you can see that the hotel has its own leisure area, which spans over than 30,000 m2: The Boulevard.

It is an exclusive leisure area with a complementary offer of fun and recreation that integrates a commercial area and several recreational spaces. It offers the hotel guest’s the possibility of enjoying all the services that any city can offer, but integrated into the hotel itself: shopping areas, restaurants, gym and spa, casino and a theatre with a capacity for more than 900 people. Let’s see why you should pay a visit to The Boulevard at the Lopesan Costa Bavaro Resort Spa & Casino.

5 reasons to discover The Boulevard

1. The best food and drinks will be at your disposal

Haute cuisine, fast food, craft beers, exclusive wines… It doesn’t matter what your wine and gastronomic tastes are: in The Boulevard you will be able to cover them all. For wine lovers, there is the Baco Wine Cellar & Shop, where you will find a selection of the best wines from around the world and will be able to have your favorite one sent to the restaurant of your choice for your consumption. If you are more of a beer person, there is an English Pub, which has the best national and international beers -and it is also a smoker friendly.

Regarding food, there is a french restaurant “La Boheme” with highly sophisticated dishes for the most exquisite palates; the YOLO Fast Food for those who only want to grab a quick bite; or the Sports Bar, where you can taste classic american food while watching sports games on TV or while playing pool.

2. Your body and mind will be taken care of

The raison d’être of holidays themselves is precisely to achieve a state of relaxation and well-being that we cannot always reach during our daily lives. For this reason, it has the Costa Bavaro Spa centre with services such as a jacuzzi, sauna, Turkish bath, thermal cabins or messages so that you can provide your body with the rest it needs.

On the other hand, if you are one of those who love sports and want to stay fit during the holidays -or if you want to take advantage of them to get in shape, in The Boulevard you will find the TITAN Gym Bavaro, equipped with the latest facilities and machines for you to train.

3. Luxury shopping is available

The shopping area of The Boulevard is one of the luxury hubs of Playa Bavaro and it offers great alternatives for premium shopping lovers. It has a fantastic variety of shops which include world-renowned brands for those guests who want to make a fashion statement while enjoying their vacation.

4. There is nightlife fun for all

Partying is something we can’t always do as often as we’d like. Why not take advantage of the holidays to have a little fun? At the Chia Nightclub you can dance until dawn to the rhythm of the best music or taste the best spirits accompanied by your friends.

But if your idea of an unforgettable night does not include dancing, but risk, then the Casino is the place for you. The Boulevard Casino offers a great variety of games in its more than 4000 sqft. so that the gambler is always entertained: slot machines, different varieties of poker, blackjack, roulette… And much more!

5. Your children will love it too!

Lopesan hotels are always family-friendly, but The Boulevard takes this concept to the next level. There are specific kids and teens areas where they can enjoy different activities according to their ages. The “Panchi Kids Club” offers supervised activities to kids from ages 3 to 11, while teens from 12 to 16 have the “Vibe Teens Club” area to spend their time having fun together. Plus, The Boulevard also has a bowling alley and an arcade room… There is no way that they will get bored!