How Can you Increase your Focus While Playing Video Games – 2021 Guide

Opening Word

Doing activities and having hobbies is thought to be relaxing and fulfilling in the sense that it gives all the pleasure and positive thoughts you want from it. In reality, things are not always like that as different people enjoy doing different things and not all of them are equally demanding. Physical hobbies cannot be done if you are out of shape, while intellectual work and thinking cannot be done right without the right learning and preparation.

The good thing about doing what we love in our free time is that nobody dictates how they are to be done and we are allowed freedom and complete personalization. With that being said though, there exist certain types of activities that demand more than others, or to be more precise, require a different approach and a unique set of preparations. Among the most popular things, people do for fun nowadays if gaming, or playing video games. The gaming industry has been on the rise for decades but it is the last few years that have really elevated it to new heights.

Gaming as a Hobby

Gaming is no longer the innocent geeky pastime that people who prefer to stay indoors perform. It is a mainstream type of activity with enough diversity and different features for literally anyone. From different platforms to play on to numerous genres of games, and then the casual and more competitive approach to each, you truly have a lot to choose from if you like video games. Still, not everyone has it easy and it is hard enough to simply sit at your gaming setup and start playing.

Preparation is necessary to increase your focus and be as good at the game as you can. Even the simplest of mistakes can make your team lose or at least be down a player and struggle for no good reason. Focus is as important as skill in the world of video games and if you struggle with it we are here to offer some solutions. You are not the only one who is often out of focus when they want to play their favorite game, so bear with us on this one. In addition, if you wish to learn more about video games and find out some strategies and info to get better, make sure to check out Lfcarry.com.

Regular Exercise

The worst thing about gaming is how it affects the human body. Since it requires constant sitting, it promotes a sedentary lifestyle like nothing else out there. It hardly matters if you game on a PC or a console, or even a mobile phone. In order to do it you have to be stationary and nobody plays standing up. Therefore, you have to sit for hours. This is not always comfortable and it can get rough the more you do it. To combat it and allow your body to sit longer without the consequences like joint issues and a bad back, you have to exercise regularly. Thirty minutes of exercise to an hour each day is more than enough if you regularly game for hours on end. The movement of your limbs and the contractions of the muscles will allow blood to flow, something that cannot happen enough when you sit. You probably know the dull and numb feeling that takes over after a few hours of playing when you suddenly start playing worse than you are capable of.

This is because your body is suffering and so is your mind, therefore ruining your focus and your gameplay. Get active and you will be able to play more. The gaming chair will feel more comfortable after a workout too!

Taking Breaks

Another solution for your problem of not having enough focus to be good at the game is to take regular breaks. A common tactic for employees who spend most of their working day behind a computer is to take a 5 to 10 minutes away from the screen for every hour they look at it. This is not possible for serious gamers as sessions usually last for a few hours and rarely can they be stopped. Still, you must find a solution to schedule a break or two each 60 to 90 minutes. Going to the bathroom is not enough, as you need to stretch your legs and move something else other than your forearms and fingers.

Our focus tends to drop rapidly the more we keep doing the same thing, so getting a chance to refresh and recharge will do you nothing but good. Combining breaks with exercise or mealtime is a good way to do two things at once and go back to gaming more ready than before.

Diet, Supplementation, Caffeine

Believe it or not, it matters how, what, and when you eat and drink water in gaming. If you are hungry, you will hardly be thinking of the enemy team rushing you because you cannot focus on the game. Your stomach is empty and you lack energy to function. Gaming on an empty stomach is no way to do things. Even more importantly, there should be enough water intake. Always keep a bottle of water next to you and sip on it occasionally. Being dehydrated is bad across the board and you need refreshment since gaming can get very stressful. Other than that, caffeine is your friend just like it is to full-time workers and students who have to increase their focus levels and keep their energy for longer. Coffee, black and green tea, and even energy drinks should help you. Be sure not to drink a lot of these though since there can be side effects of too much caffeine. In case you are missing some crucial ingredients and nutrients in your diet but have no time to cook or go grocery shopping, start taking supplements like vitamins C, D, and the B complex, as well as zinc, magnesium, selenium, and Omega 3.

Additional Tips

Free your Schedule – If you do what you are supposed to, you will be at peace and have more focus knowing you are not neglecting your obligations

Meditate – Although it sounds cliché, it is important to train your mind and focus on what is important to you, which in this case is playing video games with as much focus as possible

Sleep enough – Screens are not good for a good night’s sleep, so find a balance and develop a healthy sleeping schedule to increase your gaming focus