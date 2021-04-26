Top 7 PC Games You Can Play in 2021

There are so many great games available for PC. But, how do you know which one would give you the most exciting experience to play? That is the reason we have made a list of the most popular PC games that you should be excited about playing in 2021. I am sure you have many questions regarding gameplay. No worries, because we are going to answer all your questions by reviewing these games below:

1. Destiny 2:

Destiny 2 is an online multiplayer game that allows you to play cooperatively with other players.

Destiny 2 was released on September 6th, 2017. It is the sequel to Destiny and features an all-new adventure for players to enjoy. In this game, you are able to create your own character and customize them in any way you want! You can also explore a whole bunch of different worlds with quests and missions along the way.

One thing people love about destiny 2 is how it has an amazing storyline with twists and turns that will keep you guessing until the very end! Another great part about this game is being able to play online or offline with friends or strangers, which makes things so much more exciting!

So, if you’re looking for something fun, thrilling, adventurous, then I would definitely recommend checking out Destiny 2.

2. Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game that was released on February 4th, 2019. The game has the player starting with one of eight playable characters and jumping out of an airship onto a map filled with other players, all trying to be the last person or team standing.

The best part about Apex Legends is its fast-paced gameplay mechanics: you can knock down trees for cover, pick up weapons from fallen opponents, and use your grappling hook to scale buildings in seconds.

Playing Apex legends is a ton of fun also so much addicting.

3. WoW Classic:

WoW (World of Warcraft) was released in 2004 and has been one of the most popular video games ever since. It has had a great impact on the gaming world, with its innovations like raids, dungeons, player vs. player combat, and other features that have influenced many modern MMOs.

Since its release, there have been 4 expansions to World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade(2007), Wrath of the Lich King(2008), Cataclysm (2010), Mists of Pandaria (2012).

In 2014 Blizzard announced their intention to create a “classic” version of World Of Warcraft which would allow gamers who played before 2005 or 2006 to experience how they once did by playing without any expansions.

Some people praised WoW’s nostalgic feel, while others criticized it for not being “World of Warcraft” as they remembered it.

There are many similarities between classic World Of Warcraft and the current version: quests in Azeroth have largely remained the same with changes made here.

There, dungeons like Karazhan or Blackrock Mountain make a return. PvP is available but without battlegrounds. Because those modes were added later on during expansions; also some other features such as professions that didn’t exist at launch time remain unchanged.

Blizzard has done their best to keep everything authentic by including old graphics effects (although this is not recommended as it can cause graphical and performance issues, but some people love the nostalgic feel).

4. Call of Duty the Modern Warfare:

Call of Duty the Modern Warfare is a first-person shooter video game. It was published by Activision in 2003 and has had many sequels since then (with the exception of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare).

The games are set in various wars, with the Modern Warfare series is set in modern times with weapons and technology from that time period.

Call of Duty is a military sim for pc gamers where you can play as either US Marines or British SAS soldiers and battle it out to see who will come out on top.

Multiplayer mode lets up 16 players join together online against each other while playing through different maps which have been reworked based on feedback from previous editions, so this edition should be even more enjoyable than before!

5. Division 2

When the Division 2 release date was announced, gamers everywhere were ecstatic. The Division is one of the most popular games on the market, and its sequel promises to be even better. But what exactly is this game about?

Division 2 follows an agent of Black Tusk who has been sent in to save Washington D.C from total anarchy after a smallpox pandemic hit New York City and spread across America. You will need to rebuild society, find new allies, and takedown both criminal organizations as well as those in power so that your agency can truly bring peace back to our nation’s capital.

The Division 2 release date falls on March 15th, 2019 – so get ready for an unforgettable experience!

6. Path of Exile:

Path of Exile is an online game that was created by the New Zealand-based company Grinding Gear Games. Path of Exile has been in development since 2006 and became available to players on October 23, 2013.

Path of Exile is a free-to-play game with an optional microtransaction model for aesthetic purposes only. This means that there are no gameplay advantages gained from purchasing these items.

7. Player Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG)

I’m sure you’ve heard of the hit game PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) by now. It’s been all over the news and social media channels for quite a while now, and it’s not hard to see why.

PUBG is an amazing game that has taken the world by storm! The premise is simple: there are 100 players, who parachute down onto an island with nothing but their clothes on their backs.

They start out unarmed, so they need to explore this large map in order to find weapons and supplies while avoiding other players as well as deadly blue zones that will kill them instantly if they get too close.

The best part? You can play it absolutely free!

So, these are the top 7 PC games you can play in 2021. Now you can make your covid lockdown time more fun and thrilling by playing any of those PC games at home. Also, if you face any problem completing the mission and want to boost your game account, then check out lfcarry.com for solutions.