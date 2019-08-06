Inspired Wedding Vows From Famous Movies

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Weddings are most beautiful when we see them on screen in our favorite movies and TV shows. From the romantic to the comedic, to even shows about real life. This is why it’s no surprise that some people are inspired by these interesting and fun wedding vows from movies.

If you’re looking for a good laugh or even something to give you some ideas for your own, then check out this compilation. You could even get more from on the Wedding Forward blog. If you and your partner share favorite movies and shows, while getting items like wedding box for bride and such, consider adding a quote from one of your best movie wedding vows.

1. Sex and the City 2

For some honest words, this movie wedding vows might do the trick.

Anthony: It was not exactly loved at first sight. But it turns out; it was love. You are the first man to accept me for the man that I actually am.

2. The Big Bang Theory

Some of the best weddings vows ever heard came from this award-winning comedy.

Bernadette: Like you, this is going to be short and sweet. I love you with all my heart and soul and promise to be with you forever. Howard: Until I met you, I couldn’t imagine spending my life with just one person. And now, I can’t imagine spending one day of it without you.

3. From Father of the Bride

Another comedy with beautiful wedding vows to inspire any couple.

Bryan: I, Bryan MacKenzie, take thee, Annie Banks, to be my wedded wife. To love and to comfort from this day forward.

4. Rachel Getting Married

Some cute wedding vows that can be used at any real wedding by a fan couple.

Rachel: You are just so full of grace, and I promise before God and these beautiful people that I will love you fiercely and sweetly. And I look forward to sharing this great life with you. Thank you for marrying me. Sidney: All that I ever wanted was just to hear music, and when I met you, I heard you. And, Rachel, you’re the most beautiful thing I’ve ever heard. Thank you for marrying me.

5. Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith and Derek

Signed on a Post-It Note by this couple from the popular medical series.

“To love each other, even when we hate each other. No running — ever. Nobody walks out, no matter what happens. Take care when old, senile, smelly. This is forever.”

6. Wedding Crashers

For those interested in some nautical humor, this wedding vows movie quotes.

Craig: I, Craig, take you, Christina, to be my wife, my best friend, and my first mate. Through sickness and health, clear skies, and squalls. Christina: I, Christina, take you, Craig, to be my best friend and my captain, to be your anchor and your sail, your starboard and your port.

7. American Wedding

This famous wedding vows for when you surrender yourself completely.

Jim: You are the one woman I want to be with, and the woman I can’t be without. I love you. Michelle: I had trouble finding the words to tell you how I feel. And I realized something. Love isn’t just a feeling. Love is something you do. It’s a dress, a visit to band camp. A special haircut. Jim, you’ve given me everything I ever wanted, and it is my solemn vow to give everything I am to you.

8. The Runaway Bride

Some of the best weddings vow in a movie, these deep and romantic words, straight from the heart.

Maggie: “Look, I guarantee there’ll be tough times. I guarantee…at some point one or both of us is gonna want to get out of this thing. But, I also guarantee that if I don’t ask you to be mine, I’ll regret it for the rest of my life. Because I know in my heart…you’re the only one for me.”

9. Scrubs

Some more blunt and straightforward honesty.

Carla: I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life, but you’ve managed to erase them all because each and every one of them has led me to you. Turk: When I look into your eyes, I see the future. I see kids; I see minivans…you name it, I see it. The weird thing is, though, as long as I see your smile, none of that stuff scares me.

Even though this wedding vows from movies were said by fictional characters, they can totally be used in real life. Or, they can provide inspiration for some of our real-life vows.