4 Reasons Why Investing in Cryptocurrency Is Not Risky – 2020 Guide

Investing in cryptocurrencies is at the moment the biggest hit, worldwide, spreading with the speed of light. The main reason because so many people are getting interested in this type of investment is the famous currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and their rising prices. Sure, they have experienced their ups and downs, but the fact that just a couple of years ago Bitcoin’s price grew even 400%, clearly shows that investing in them has a lot of potentials.

Many articles on the internet write about how investing isn’t such a smart idea, and how this market is a balloon only waiting to burst, but history says otherwise. Even in times, the price dropped immensely, these digital currencies have managed to rise from the ashes and again climb up the value ladder in a very short period of time. However, fear is in human nature and given the fact that these are a rather new type of currencies, many are still struggling to understand how they work and predict how long they will be usable. One thing is a fact, though, more and more companies are introducing them as a type of payment, especially in these financially turbulent times, which is a clear sign they are here to stay.

Unlike all the other articles you can read on the internet, this one will give you 4 reasons why investing in cryptocurrencies is not risky and should be on your investment agenda.

1. Smart investors will make a stable income out of it

Just as there are many different currencies in the traditional market, the crypto market also offers many different digital currencies one can choose to invest in. Which one you choose will greatly influence the moment you choose to invest. For example, those investors who decided to go with the bitcoin a couple of years ago, have managed to earn a decent financial gain in comparison to those who didn’t jump on the train at the right time. The market is currently flooded with new currencies that slowly but surely climbing the value ladder, while bitcoin is somehow walking on this ladder, going up and down. However, this is necessarily a bad thing, it means it’s simply stabilizing in the market.

One can look at this phenomenon, and create expectations about other currencies, according to what happening with the value of this one. A similar destiny awaits all other digital currencies that are considered top 10 (at least), which will surely be a source of stable return of the investment, based on the rising price. Such trends, new crypto entering the market with a significant return of the investment until the final stabilization, will continue to happen for some time. Until the mechanism is created for market saturation.

2. Volatility, in this case, is an advantage

As we’re talking about a rather new and unexplored type of investment, the process of what we described in the previous point may take some time, but it’s still a very promising investment. While analyzing the investment on these currencies one should never forget that the changes in the market are quite normal and that they also happen in the fiat currency market. To remind you about how volatile and turbulent the fiat market can get, just remember the recent drop in the price of the all famous Swiss franc (CHF), and how all the loans given in these currencies happened to become risky overnight.

In comparison to fiat currencies, digital ones have one undeniable advantage, that will always make them smarter and less risky investment. And this is the fact that they are not controlled by any government or policy, that the transactions are transparent and above all completely anonymous.

3. They’re the future

One should never doubt that crypto is the future, even though traditional currencies will stick around for some more time. Making a decision to invest in cryptocurrencies could be a way to save some money for future needs and should be considered less as a possibility of getting rich overnight. Gaining extra profit comes with a lot of risks, which is why investors are prone to choosing those cryptos that are riskier in comparison to the famous ones that are ruling the crypto market at the moment.

Regardless of all the short-term financial gains, investing in crypto is investing in the future. A future where digital money will slowly start taking over the financial market as we know it. The digital money stock market works on the same principle as all the stock markets do, the eternal law of supply and demand. Although attitudes are claiming there are big differences between the classical financial system and digital, the fact that the first-ever digital currency was made as a digital form of gold, speaks in the advantage of the thesis that crypto is another money surrogate, such as checks, bill of exchange, and all the others.

4. Investment risk is easier to control

Those who decide to invest in cryptocurrencies, should no doubt be well prepared, but the preparations are far less complicated now, with the internet. There are tons of webinars, seminars, written literature, and video material that can be used for preparation. Like with everything, one needs time, but a lot less than it would need if something else is the object of investment.

In reality, each investment comes with a dose of risk. Choosing which type of investment, one will go for greatly depends on the level of knowledge and skills to manage in the investment portfolio. It’s ok not to feel ultra-confident about investing in crypto. After all, it also requires certain informatics skills or at least to be updated about the newest trends in the IT industry. However, there are specialized software solutions that can do almost everything for you, keep track of the price, and trade crypto for you, if you wish.

In the end, it’s important to mention that the technology of cryptocurrencies is dependent on the internet. The internet is, no doubt, here to stay.