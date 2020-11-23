6 Ways to Know if The Quality Of Your CBD Oil Is Pure – 2020 Guide

CBD oil is one of the most popular products nowadays, and the statistics show that about 15 percent of the population, in the US alone is using it. It is becoming more popular by the day, and the reason for it are the numerous health benefits that come with it. Unlike THC products, CBD will not make you experience that “high” feeling, and you can enjoy the benefits without feeling the effects that come with weed. Nowadays there are a lot of cannabidiol oil products, and not all are the same. Some products are better than others, they will have a better effect on you, and it can help you overcome different symptoms faster. The quality of the product depends on how pure the oil is, and if you are looking for something that will help you treat different conditions, you should look for products with higher purity.

In today’s world, everyone advertises their products as the best, and they try to get as many customers to purchase their items. The problem with this is that we can never be too sure if the seller is telling the truth, and we need to be able to find the differences between high and low-quality items. If you are new at using cannabidiol, you probably need some help in recognizing which oil is better. In this 2020 guide, we are going to give you some tips on how you can notice the subtle differences, and what you need to pay attention to. Continue reading if you want to find out more about the ways you can know if the quality of your CBD oil is pure.

1. Price

The easiest way you can notice if the quality of the product is good is to look at the price. Yes, we all want to spend as little as we can, but when it comes to top products, you should know that you get what you paid for.

So, in case you notice that one store sells supposedly top-notch CBD oil that is at a lot lower price than the rest of the shops, chances are, you are looking at something that is not as good as they advertise it to be. Depending on the size of the item, as well as the concentrate the price should vary between 30 and 150 dollars.

2. Testing

If you are looking to get a top-notch item, then you need to search for information about the tests conducted, as well as the data that comes with it. According to Franklycbd, you should look for products that are not tested only after the production process, but they should also be tested by laboratories that are independent and certified.

When you are looking at a product, you should look for the test information on the website of the seller, written on the label, or on a separate piece of paper located in the box. If you cannot find any information about the tests performed, chances are, the seller does not want to be transparent with the results, and you should steer away from that shop.

3. Label

It is said that when it comes to genuine and high-quality cannabidiol oils, they are always going to have a label on them, with all the information that you might want to know about the product. When you check the label, you should look for information about the amount of cannabidiol and if it contains THC.

When checking the concentration levels, you should know that the higher the numbers are, the more potent the product is. Note that depending on the product itself, it should contain between 250 milligrams and one gram of CBD per one bottle that is no larger than 30 milliliters. If the number is lower than 250 milligrams, you are not looking at a great item.

4. THC levels

One thing you should always know is that every cannabidiol product contains some THC trace amounts. When it comes to the best items, the level of THC should never be more than 0.03 percent.

Experts suggest that you should always check the label for this information, and if it is not stated, you should talk to the seller. In case you notice that the levels of tetrahydrocannabinol are more than 0.03 percent, it probably means that you are looking at a product that is not top-notch.

5. Ratings

The easiest way to find out you should buy a specific item is to read what other people are saying about it. This is especially important if you are a beginner in using cannabidiol products, and if you are not sure what you should be looking for. Check to see if the website that sells the products has a review section, and if not, check social media pages and forums for the exact brand and type of oil you want to purchase.

Check all the ratings and reviews, and see why people like or dislike the product. At the same time, you should see if the store is trustworthy, if they deliver the products on time, and if there were any disputes that were left unresolved. When you read what other people think about a specific product or a seller, it is going to be easier for you to find the right item for your specific case, plus you will know if you would be making the right choice by purchasing it.

6. Extraction

Note that in addition to these five things, you should also check to see what was used to extract the cannabidiol from the plant itself. Experts say that you should look for products and sellers that have used either CO2, Ethanol, or Supercritical CO2 as their withdrawal method.

If CO2 in any form is used, then you are most likely looking at a product with the best quality on the market. Note that when manufacturers use these methods, chances are, there won’t be any additional chemicals used or left behind, and the product itself is going to be really good.

Nowadays there are thousands of stores that sell these products, so one thing you should always remember is that you have a lot of choices, and you are the one who has the final word. If you cannot find information about any of these things online or on the label, you can just contact customer support or ask the seller. If they don’t have information about even one of these things, you should steer away from the store, and go to another shop.