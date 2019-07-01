Is divorce a better option than staying in a bad marriage?

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When we decide to get married, it is because we are sure that we want to spend the rest of our lives with that person. Unfortunately, nowadays, statistics show how one in four marriages end up in divorce. However, it’s probably for the best if your marriage isn’t working to get divorced. Here is why.

Finding the right one

While married, you are not paying attention to other people, and you are always trying unconsciously to avoid them in order not to make your spouse jealous, which is excellent if you are in a happy marriage. However, when you are not, you are maybe missing some great opportunities.

A study showed that when people remarry, they will less likely get divorced again. So getting a divorce after your first marriage is probably a great thing because it can help you find the love of your life.

Your growth

Your emotional state is in bad shape after you stayed in an unhappy marriage for a long time. You don’t feel anymore, and you slowly start to lose yourself. A bad marriage can make things that you used to love and enjoy unattractive. So in case of a divorce, you can emerge in things that used to make you happy, and start to feel like your old self again. You can focus on your personal growth, and happiness will shine through you again.

Happy

We said that your emotional state would be deprived of pleasant feelings, so when you get out of that bad marriage, you will wake up happier with each day. Life is short to waste your time and energy on things that don’t fill your heart with joy. Divorce will probably leave you to feel sad, but give it some time. You will slowly begin to feel happiness and joy, and that is what is the most essential thing in this world.

Children

The biggest mistake that you can make is that you stay married to keep your children happy. That is a delusion. Children can feel what you feel, and that would be much happier if their parents were happy, too. All that negativity can leave consequences to their mental health as they grow up. So if you want your children to be happy, you should make yourself happy again by getting divorced.

Health

Your health will only be worse if you stay married. Some try to escape the lousy marriage by consuming alcohol, and stress is the worst thing that can happen to your mental, and your physical state. So by exiting that unhealthy marriage, you will regain your health again. You will feel more energized and less stressful, and that will make the chances of getting some bad disease a lot smaller.

Looking good

Unhealthy marriages consume all your time and energy, and you don’t feel like doing anything. You start to gain or lose weight, you don’t pay attention to how you look, and your organism starts to fall apart.

Remember Princess Diana after her divorce? She looked better than ever in her black ‘’revenge dress’’ after her divorce from Prince Charles. When you finally get rid of those shackles that bound you to your bad marriage, you will get more energy to focus on your inner and outer self. You will eat healthier, start exercising, and you will invest in your look more.

Retirement

Research showed how separated women who never remarry are usually better off in their older age. They concentrate more on their career after getting divorced, and that leads to a better retirement.