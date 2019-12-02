Is It Possible to Get Rid of Smoking for Good: Meds, Yoga, and Other Techniques

How to give up smoking? This is the question many people ask themselves after fruitless attempts to get rid of the harmful habit. Think you have tried everything? Don’t rush to make conclusions. In this guide, you will learn a few more techniques that you’ve probably never heard about.

The most evident technique: nicotine replacement therapy

Nicotine replacement therapy is suitable for those who are determined to quit smoking. Doctors do not recommend such therapy only in case of pregnancy or heart disease. Chances of quitting smoking in people who use nicotine replacement products are doubled. Effective nicotine replacement drugs include chewing gum, lozenges, patches, and inhalers. Many of such over-the-counter products can be bought in this place.

Chewing gums are suitable for those who are physically addicted to nicotine, as they bring nicotine into the smoker’s body without the tar and other harmful substances from tobacco smoke. Gum — one of the most affordable drugs nicotine replacement therapies, they are sold in pharmacies without a doctor’s It’s not recommended for people suffering from peptic ulcer and gastritis. In addition, gum has a bitter taste.

Candies for smokers also contain nicotine absorbed through the oral mucosa: it reduces the need for smoking. This drug reduces hunger. The effect of lollipops manifests itself 30 minutes after consumption.

An inhaler for those who want to quit may look like a cigarette. As a rule, it consists of a mouthpiece with a replaceable nicotine capsule. The effect of the inhaler is that through it the smoker inhales the air, and with it the dose of nicotine. Such inhalers give sensations similar to the process of smoking. The disadvantages of inhalers are side effects: they can irritate the mouth cavity and gums. Inhalers are prescribed by a doctor, are sold by prescription.

Anti-nicotine patches deliver nicotine to the human body through the skin throughout the day. Treatment with this drug is carried out by reducing the dose of nicotine before getting rid of smoking dependence. The patch works best on the wrist, shoulder, or thigh. Using more than three patches at the same time is prohibited. As side effects are indicated — itching, burning and tingling of the skin in the place where the adhesive is glued. Headaches and stomach upsets are also possible.

Pills and supplements

One of the most popular medications for smokers is Champix. It helps to treat nicotine addiction thanks to containing varenicline — an inhibitor of α4β2 neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. As a result, a person has less desire to smoke and gets less pleasure from the process. The craving for cigarettes gradually reduces.

However, this method might be true torture for some smokers. Cessation of smoking with or without treatment is accompanied by various symptoms. For example, patients trying to quit smoking may experience dysphoria or depression; insomnia, irritability, frustration or anger; anxiety; difficulty concentrating; anxiety; a decrease in heart rate; increased appetite or weight gain.

Are supplements and homeopathy way out?

To combat smoking, many dietary supplements are offered, which, according to manufacturers, are able to alleviate the state of the body in case of refusal from cigarettes. Supplements contain various plants that correct the changes caused by smoking. It is also assumed that supplements can be used to treat and prevent diseases caused by smoking.

There are homeopathic medicines that help reduce nicotine dependence, normalize metabolism, and prevent weight gain. Such drugs are prepared by the doctor individually for each patient, they are safe and completely eliminate any side effects. This method of treatment is more effective if the person himself wants to quit smoking. Yet, treatment with homeopathic medicine takes a long time.

You can fight a craving for smoking by drinking herbal teas. Here are a few recipes:

1. Oregano and coltsfoot

Mix and chop the Althea root, 40% of the total mass, the leaves of coltsfoot, 40% of the total mass, and oregano, 20% of the total mass. Take 3 tablespoons of the mixture and pour 0.5 liters of boiling water in a thermos. Let the drink stand for 1–2 hours, strain and drink a third of a glass 3 times a day. This infusion calms the nerves and cleanses the lungs.

2. Soothing herbal tea

Mix and chop in equal parts valerian, rhizome with roots, cumin, fennel, chamomile pharmacy, and peppermint. A tablespoon of the collection pour 0.5 liters of boiling water, leave for 2–3 hours to infuse. Strained infusion is recommended to drink 1 glass with a tablespoon of honey 2 times a day. Collecting soothes, effective for insomnia.

3. Valerian and Hop

Mix chopped valerian, 40% of the total mass, cumin, 20%, chamomile, 20%, and hops, 20%. Two tablespoons of the dry mixture pour in a thermos 0.5 liters of boiling water, let it brew for 1–2 hours, filter. The infusion should be drunk at night, one glass each. Harvesting helps relieve nervous agitation and irritability.

4. Valerian and mint

Prepare a collection consisting of 5 parts of valerian, 2.5 parts of watch leaves, 2.5 parts of peppermint. Next, pour the infusion at the rate of 2–3 tablespoons per half a liter of boiling water. Infusion time 1–2 hours. Take half a cup of infusion 2–3 times a day half an hour before meals.

Alternative methods

Acupuncture is one of the alternative ways to fight smoking. The basis of this method of treatment is the fact that smoking is an acquired reflex. Influencing the points in the auricle of the smoker, the specialist changes the activity of certain brain regions, which reduces the craving for smoking.

Yoga and respiratory gymnastics are not a new phenomenon in medicine, it has long been known as one of the elements of the philosophy of yogis. There are several sets of breathing exercises that involve getting rid of nicotine addiction. The authors of the techniques promise that the regular implementation of all actions will lead to the elimination of craving for smoking, as well as the purification of internal organs from harmful accumulations.

Hypnosis is often used to treat diseases of the nervous system since the brain is the main organ of action during hypnosis. Taking into account the fact that smoking is more psychological dependence than physical, hypnotherapy can also be effective in treating cigarette addiction. In a state of hypnosis, the patient is disgusted with cigarettes and the process of smoking. The methods of getting rid of the craving for smoking hypnosis are many.

As you can see, there’s a huge amount of techniques and approaches for ceasing smoking. What you will also need the support of your friends and family. With the positive frame of mind and power of will, you will surely quit this harmful habit for good!