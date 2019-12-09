Is Julia Roberts “Wasting Away”?

According to a recent story in one of the American tabloids, the American actress Julia Roberts is “wasting away.” That is happening in the midst of her failing married to Danny Moder, as NW reports.

In the auricle, NW stated how the actress is about to lose her mind because she is not succeeding in keeping her marriage safe and sound. She has been married to Moder for over seventeen years, and an alleged source shared with the outlet how she doesn’t look so good because of her marital issues and that her friends are very concerned about her. They are frightened by her cheekbones, as they think she could hurt someone with them due to their horrid look.

The insider supposedly said to NW how that is all due to the pressure she is experiencing trying to maintain the perfect marriage. According to the suspicious insider, Roberts fears that every time Moder goes to work, she becomes jealous and has a fright of him leaving her for another woman. The insider further stated how Roberts enters paranoia, and that happens every time Moder goes away to film.

The questionable tipster supposedly also said how her horrid thin look is all due to her marital problems. The actress supposedly hasn’t eaten for several months now due to the enhanced stress levels. The story could be somewhat believable, but NW made a mistake in adding how Moder wants to divorce her and to elope with money and their children.

The last paragraph in the outlet\s article is purely fabricated, and it is an indicator of how the entire story is false. If you saw the actress during the last red carpet event, you would notice that she was glowing, and she was looking perfectly healthy. Every appearance she makes in public just shows how healthy she is. And to add the most important thing, her marriage is not experiencing any major problems. NW already created many false stories about the actress and her marriage. Roberts and Moder are still going strong seventeen years later, and have no intention of divorcing soon.