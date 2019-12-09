Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari’s Holiday Party

Josh Duhamel has found someone new in his life. Her name is Audra Mari, and she is 25 years old, meaning she is twenty-two years younger than the actor. There is still nothing confirmed about their relationship, but they are quite often seen in public.

And now again, on December 7. They were seen on their way to a holiday party in Los Angeles, California. They weren’t dressed spectacularly. The actor was wearing a casual outfit, jeans, a sweater, and a black leather jacket. His girlfriend was in a black dress with her hair down.

Nothing would be as surprising as it is now if the actor didn’t finish his divorce just two weeks ago. Josh Duhamel was married to the American singer Fergie for almost a decade. Fergie was the one to file for divorce, as she could no longer stand the constant partying. She found it overwhelming and a little too much to handle, and she filed for divorce in May 2019.

They experienced some problems before, and in 2017 Duhamel announced that they would be divorcing. However, the third announcement in May 2019 was the final one, and the couple got divorced officially two weeks ago. They have a son together, named Axl Duhamel, who is five years old at the moment.

Fortunately, they are on good terms now. An insider close to the former couple shared with HollywoodLife, “There has never been and continues to not be any bad blood between them. They’re totally fine and can be in the same room together even with their respective families, and it’s nothing but cordial and amicable. They consider one another friends, and there’s no drama.”

Duhamel and Mari were first seen together on October 3. They were spotted at Toronto airport, and that was the first moment that the gossip started to go all around. Now with the finalized divorce, Duhamel felt like he can go publicly without hesitation, but a confirmation of their romance is yet to be declared.