Is Sienna Miller Trying to Find a Girlfriend for Bradley Cooper?

Bradley Cooper is no longer in a relationship with the mother of his daughter, Irina Shayk. OK! magazine stated how now that he is single, his friend actress Sienna Miller is trying to find him a girlfriend.

Cooper is not really interested in going on dates, but Miller has an opinion that it is time for him to get back to the field. An insider shared with the magazine how now that the actor is going t spend a couple of days in London, Miller wants to create several dinner parties so that Cooper gets a chance to find a date.

The alleged source further added how Cooper is quite picky about the women he dates, but that the actress wants that challenge, and she thinks she will succeed. There are several things wrong with this story.

Bradley Cooper is not going to London as he has his next movie in 2020, in Toronto. That should star at the beginning of the next year. Miller and Cooper are friends, as they worked together for American Sniper in 2014, and in 2015, they appeared in Burnt. With that said, she is his friend, but hs is not trying to stick her nose in his personal love life, or better yet, she doesn’t want to set him up for dates. The actress has a respect for her friend, and she knows that Cooper is currently concentrating on his career and his upcoming movie Nightmare Alley. He is also trying to be a perfect father to his daughter, who is two years old now.

OK! magazine had a number of false stories, especially about Cooper and Lady Gaga, when all the buzz around A Star Is Born was very active. To conclude, OK! magazine is not really reliable, and Miller is not trying to set up for dates her friend Bradley Cooper. He is fine with the way his life is going right now, and he is focused on raising his daughter and succeeding in his professional career.