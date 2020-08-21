Is Mount Gambier Safe to Live?

If you’re looking to move to Mount Gambier, you probably have a lot of questions if you’re not from the area. Well, first of all, it’s the second most populated city in South Australia, although many consider it to be more of a large town considering it has a population of about 30 000 people. It’s generally a safe place to live, and the nature surrounding the place is absolutely magnificent. It’s a great place if you want a quiet family life. The houses in Mt. Gambier usually come with spacious backyards, which is amazing if you want to build a pool, you’re into gardening or you have a large family. Most neighborhoods are pretty safe, although most people recommend living in the lake area.

That’s essentially the basics, but as we’re sure you have more questions we will try to answer them all in this short article.

So without further ado, let’s get to it!

The location

It’s positioned between Adelaide and Melbourne, and it’s a 5-hour drive from both. It also has regular flights and buses towards these cities.

Its volcanic landscape and beautiful nature are probably the best features of the area. Still, when choosing where to live you should know that the city has some different areas. First of all, there’s the industrial area where you can find various manufacturing businesses. This area is of course far from ideal when it comes to finding a place to live. Secondly, we have the main town area which is packed with beautiful homes and spacious gardens. Of course, there are some poorer neighborhoods that are not as attractive nor as safe. The best course of action is to drive around the town and check out the neighborhoods before purchasing a property in Mt. Gambier. Lastly, there are farming areas that are incredibly green and wide.

If you’re worried about the safety of living your life in the vicinity of a volcano, you should know that the Mt. gambier is dormant and the chances of an eruption are extremely small if existent at all.

The community

The city really has a “small-town charm” to it. Generally speaking, the people are pretty friendly over there. If you’re a very private person, then you may not like the “gossipy” vibe of the city. Since it is such a small community, people do care to know what their neighbors are up to. It’s great for quiet family life or retirement, but a lot of young people leave it for school and work. Other than enjoying the beautiful nature, there is nothing really exciting to do over the weekends.

Other than that, it’s like any other city, anywhere. There are many different kinds of people, while some are very friendly and fun, the others might not be your favorite people in the world. All in all, you shouldn’t have any problems in creating your own social circle in Mt. Gambier.

Housing

Housing in Mt. Gambier is pretty affordable compared to the other cities in South Australia. If you’re planning to move there permanently, the best course of action is to buy a property. If you’re planning to move your whole family there, you should try to find a property with a lot of outdoor space. The weather in Mt. Gambier is really nice, so building a pool next to your house is one of the best things you can do if you want even more quality leisure time. There are great services like donehuesleisure.com.au that can help you with this.

Other than that, if you don’t plan on purchasing your own house, you can find pretty affordable apartments for rent too. Whatever you choose to do, Mount Gambier is a great place for family life. There are good public and private schools and the traffic is not busy.

What to do in Mount Gambier?

There are a lot of things to do when in Mt. Gambier. The most popular place to visit is of course the Blue Lake. It’s the most visited tourist attraction in the area, and it’s not hard to see why. There are walking trails around the lake, which used to be a volcano, and the entry is completely free! You can relax and enjoy the beauty of nature with your family in your free time.

The other place where you can spend quality time is the Riddoch Art Gallery. The entrance for most exhibitions is free. You can learn a lot about local history, enjoy the art in the three different galleries and a cinema.

Another interesting place in Mt. Gambier is definitely the Cave Gardens. It’s a 90ft deep cave that you can actually walk down into. The view is absolutely magnificent, and it’s a place you’ll never forget.

Other than that, there are tons of shopping and sporting facilities, restaurants, and cafes, which is a huge plus.

What are the cons of living in Mount Gambier?

The biggest problem locals face in Mt. Gambier is probably limited job opportunities. Most young people leave town in search of jobs and education. It can get very cold during the winter and it’s very humid and rainy. Also, many people who come from bigger cities don’t like the small-town mentality Mount Gambier possesses. Like all small communities, it’s a town with its own specific set of values that some people may not like. In some parts of the town the small crime rates are pretty high, so remember that when you’re choosing your location.

Other than that, it’s probably not the best place for younger and adventurous people. It’s quiet and small, so it could be a bit boring for some, especially in the winter. Still, it’s a great place for family life and retirement. It’s also worth visiting since it has stunning natural surroundings.

The takeaway

Mount Gambier is a great place to live if you prefer a quiet family life. Most neighborhoods in the city are pretty safe, but you should still be careful when picking the location for your new home.

It’s surrounded by beautiful volcanic landscapes, and it’s generally a quiet and relaxing place to be.