Is Nicki Minaj dating?

Nicki Minaj always manages to stay in the center of the attention, whether through her music or her lifestyle. But how is her life treating her recently?

Safaree Samuels

Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels were together for twelve years until one day they decided to accuse each other of cheating on social media. Samuels though that Minaj was only using him to gain popularity. He shared with The Breakfast Club, “I just got to the point where the respect wasn’t there. Everyone around her works for her, you know? So it got the point where it was like, I’m your man. I’m who you go to sleep with every night. I’m who you wake up with every morning. And it got to the point where I was being treated like an employee, instead of like her man.’’

Meek Mills

Minaj at first didn’t want to admit that she and Meek Mills were dating. In April 2015 Mills was the first to step up with the info about their romance, and he posted a picture on Instagram, captioned, “Find a woman that you think is strong enough 2 help youtakeover the world! #richatheartandatpocket #imlucky.” Unfortunately, they broke up in 2017.

Nas

Even though they never formally confirmed their relationship, they were continually hinting it, whether on social media or TV. The gossip around is that they broke up in January.

Is she dating right now?

Kenneth ‘’Zoo’’ Petty was convicted in December 2018 of attempted rape of a minor, murder and manslaughter that happened in 2002. In December 2018, Minaj posted pictures of her and Petty, captioning it, “Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?… it’s no secret… that the both of us… are running out of time..” They know each other even before Minaj became popular. He is also in her Megatron music video, and she shared on Queen Radio, “Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all. It’s just so sexy.’’