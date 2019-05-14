Is Sandra Bullock Marrying Boyfriend Bryan Randall?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

One of the celebrity gossip magazines reports that Sandra Bullock is finally going to marry Bryan Randal, her boyfriend of four years, in Texas this year. But is it true? The magazine claims that after being cheated on by her now ex-husband, Bullock was hesitant to get married again. Her belief allegedly changed when Randall proved to her that he is different and would never do the same thing as her ex. That convinced Sandra to change her mind about marriage. The same paper writes that there is a source which spilled the beans about Sandra and Bryan’s planning of a wedding in fall in Austin, Texas.

This magazine’s stories have previously been exposed as untrue, but it continues to say that some of the celebrities that will be present at this wedding are Jennifer Aniston, Keanu Reeves, Bullock’s ex Ryan Gosling, and Tom Hanks. The so-called source tells that Randall is excellent with kids, especially Sandra’s, and that reassured her about being ready to marry him.

However, our source has corrected the statements about the wedding already happening in secret. We were informed that Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall are not currently planning the wedding, and they will not be saying their vows in the fall of this year. In addition, Sandra’s representative put to rest any rumors regarding her wedding in Texas.

During previous years, there was some gossip saying that Sandra and Brian would tie the knot in a German castle, but that theory has since been debunked, as well as the one where Sandra has called off the wedding, or the story about Bullock and her boyfriend supposedly adopting a child together. Sandra’s rep replied to those allegations saying that there was no wedding in the first place. It was actually Sandra herself who said when asked about the matter in 2015, that she would not be getting married again after her previous marriage failed, but she would be happy to be in a committed relationship.

Source: gossipcop.com