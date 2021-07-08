Why Jacksonville, FL is a Digital Nomad’s Dreamland – 2021 Guide

It’s no secret that Jacksonville, FL, has a lot to offer. It’s home to the world-famous Jacksonville Jaguars and boasts some of the best weather in America. But what you may not know is that it also has an excellent digital nomad scene! This article will explore why Jacksonville is such a great place for people who want to live and work remotely.

Jacksonville, Florida, is located in Northeast Florida and is the most populous city in the region. It’s home to a diverse population, with no single ethnic group making up more than 30% of total residents. Jacksonville is currently ranked as one of the top 20 cities for diversity in America!

Jacksonville has an excellent business climate and a low cost of living. There are tons of jobs available here- from careers at Fortune 500 companies like CSX Transportation and JAXPORT to small locally owned businesses that offer great benefits and competitive salaries.

And when it comes time to find your own place? The rent prices won’t break you; average rent runs around $800-$1000 per month depending on what neighborhood you’re looking in or how many bedrooms you need (it’ll be cheaper if you live alone or with a roommate).

Things to Do in Jacksonville

If you’re looking for greenery, Jacksonville’s got it. The city is home to 150 parks and over 100 miles of trails- not to mention the beaches on either coast!

And did we mention that there are tons of attractions? From museums like JAX MOCA+, which features one of North America’s largest collections (and exhibitions) by contemporary artists working in all media; to the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens, boasting more than 11 acres complete with sculpture gardens and European style fountains; to historical sites such as Fort Caroline National Memorial Park where visitors can explore Florida history from 1564 onward.

There will never be a lack of things to do here: if you’re up for a challenge and want to try some of the city’s best restaurants, you can take on Jacksonville Eats, where locals rank the top dishes in their area.

Families will enjoy exploring The Museum of Science & History, which features IMAX theaters and live animal exhibits- plus it’s fun with kids!

And if you need something more relaxing after all that running around? Head over to Riverside Arts Market on Sunday mornings or visit one of the many public pools during your stay.

Environmentally Friendly Lifestyle

Jacksonville is perfect for those looking for an environmentally friendly lifestyle:

Residents have access to recycling centers.

Carpool lanes are available at different intersections throughout town.

There is even a green living tour called Green Dreamers Day Tours, where visitors can explore the environmentally friendly city.

Diversity in Attractions and Culture

Jacksonville is a great destination for travelers of all interests. Jacksonville has an assortment of activities to please any traveler with museums, cultural centers, parks, beaches, attractions – the list goes on!

There are also plenty of restaurants that offer international cuisine, from Puerto Rican fare at Cafe Ole to Brazilian BBQ at Churrascos Grill House and even Jamaican food at The Rasta Pasta Shack. If you want your vacation or temporary home to have some local flare, then this city is it!

Affordable Housing Options

Housing costs can be a major obstacle when looking for a place to live- but not here in Jacksonville, where affordable living options abound, including furnished apartments without leases and live-in home rentals.

Work Opportunities

If you’re looking to work remotely, Jacksonville is one of the best places in Florida for such an endeavor! Home to major businesses like Fidelity Investments, M&T Bank, Smithfield Foods, Zurich International Insurance Group, and many other smaller companies that are always hiring.

No State Income Tax

Jacksonville has no state income tax, which means more money left over after your paycheck- making it easier to afford living expenses while working long-distance or on your own terms. It also makes this city feel less expensive than average when considering housing costs with taxes included in rental rates elsewhere.

Working as a Digital Nomad in Jacksonville

As a digital nomad, residents appreciate that Jacksonville is welcoming to entrepreneurs and innovators of all types- from tech start-ups like Vanu to marketing agencies like Kogetech; there are plentiful opportunities for anyone with ambition looking for a new home, even without sacrificing access to quality amenities.

The best part? No matter where you go in the world, it’s possible to stay connected thanks to Jacksonville’s robust international airport network – which means you can work from almost anywhere!

Real Estate Market in Jacksonville

The real estate market in Jacksonville is booming with affluent buyers and investors. The median price for a single-family home was $245,000 as of June 2021, according to Realtor.

Two years ago, the average cost per square foot was around $115; this has now increased by 18% to roughly $140 today – not bad!

It’s no wonder that many think this could be the next Silicon Valley or San Francisco Bay Area, given its proximity to these major urban centers while affording plenty of opportunities due to its size and economic diversity.

The cost per square foot for condos and apartments remains relatively low ($100-$150), and expatriates can get by on an average salary of $50-75K, with their housing costs taking up less than 30% of their total budget.

Getting excited yet? You may want to relocate soon with a little help from the experts at MoveDay moving company (go to https://movedaymovers.com/ to learn more).

So What Else Does Jacksonville Have?

There are tons of restaurants on every corner of downtown, so you never have time for boredom! But if we can’t be there to eat out, we still have a lot of variety at our fingertips.

Jacksonville has the largest Trader Joe’s in Florida, and it is just down the street from a Whole Foods Market near all the cool bars downtown!

As a digital nomad, there are many reasons to call Jacksonville your new hometown. Jacksonville has many unique neighborhoods and a laid-back lifestyle that offer the perfect muse for creative minds.