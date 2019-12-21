Jay Z and Beyoncé Scandal at Sean Diddy’s 50th Birthday Bash

Beyoncé and Jay Z have named themselves Bonnie and Clyde, and apparently, there is a reason why. On Sean Diddy’s 50th birthday party, the power couple has created a scandal, and they have been in the center of attention since, but in a negative way.

Beyoncé looked stunning at the party, and she was accompanied by her husband Jay Z. during the party, Queen B started dancing with Kelly Roland, another former Destiny’s Child girl. Some of the party guests took videos and photos of the party, and one of the guests was too close to Beyoncé. He was probably taking a video of her, which Jay Z didn’t like, and he violently took the phone out of his hand.

The video of Jay Z being aggressive went viral. Many outlets tried to cover the scandal by talking about Beyoncé’s dress, but the primitivism of the rapper is too much to be covered. It is not clear why he did it. He maybe didn’t like the idea of someone taking videos of his wife, or maybe he didn’t want the public to see his wife dancing, and he wanted to respect her privacy.

Whatever the reason is, he could have done it in a different way. The could have peacefully approached the person recording and ask him to put his phone away. He clearly has her back, but he showed his primitive side, and that is something nobody should do and behave like it.

Beyoncé was stunning at the birthday party, as she wore a black dress with sparkles on her shoulder. She also had black gloves and a silver clutch. The rapper wore a black suit and a 2, 2 million dollar Patek Philippe watch, which various outlets also talked about. In addition to the power couple, amongst the guests were Kim Kardashian West with her husband Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Offset, and many more.