Jeffree Star’s Battles With Kat Von D and James Charles

Jeffree Star is quite a controversial celebrity, and he has had many feuds with various vloggers, YouTube stars, and other people in the showbusiness. While Star seems like he loves it, others aren’t really that into it.

One of the notable fights worth mentioning is Kat Von D and Star’s feud. The two were excellent friends, and she was his tattoo artist at one point. However, a decade of friendship came to an end when in 2016, Kat Von D stated that she wants to “disassociate” with Star. The tattoo artist later explained in a YouTube video that the reason why she isn’t on good terms with Star anymore is that he never gave money to a logo artist who created his famous star trademark. Von D was the one to introduce the logo designer and Star, and since he hasn’t paid him, she decided to end their friendship. Star, of course, denied the allegations, and the two former friends are still not talking to each other.

Another feud worth mentioning is Star’s involvement between James Charles and Tati Westbrook’s fight. Westbrook went mad over the fact that Charles promoted someone else’s brand of vitamins, despite previously not promoting hers since he said that doesn’t want to that ever. Westbrook felt deceived and called Charles a “predator.” She stated how he likes to go after straight men, in an assertive demeanor.

I’m waiting for this Jeffree Star 🙈😛 pic.twitter.com/onbFKi5jr3 — momo (@senpaiya_) May 13, 2019

Star intervened, and he tweeted, “There is a reason that Nathan banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again. There’s a reason why I haven’t seen him since @GlamLifeGuru’s birthday in February. He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true.” The tweet doesn’t exist anymore, and Star regretted that he said that. He posted a YouTube video an explanation, with an apology to Charles, stating, “I inserted myself into something publicly that I shouldn’t have. So, James, I want to say that I should have never sent you those messages, I should have been a better friend, I know that now and even if we weren’t close friends anymore, I should have handled it way differently.”

James Charles still hasn’t commented on Star’s video.