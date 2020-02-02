Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Haven’t Talked Since Megxit Drama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they are leaving the royal family on January 8. Since then, Meghan Markle was the first one to leave the United Kingdom, and she waited for her husband to finish all the royal engagements and arrangements for their departure to join her and their son, Archie. Prince Harry joined them during the previous week, and apparently, they are long their solitude.

According to a source who shared with Us Weekly, Meghan Markle is more than happy now, and she and The Duchess of Cambridge still haven’t talked since the shocking announcement was revealed.

“Kate and Meghan have not spoken since [the royal exit] happened. Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She’s happy to be out of London. She was surprised at how quickly everything happened. They knew they’d have to relinquish their titles, but the pace it happened surprised everyone. The palace though it would take longer, but they went with it.”

Before Prince Harry left London, he and his older brother have made piece, and the insider stated, “But Kate and Meghan, who was in Canada, did join in with some of the talks on more than one occasion — which is another sign of a real thaw in their relationship. Things are better,’ they continued, adding: ‘Given Harry is now permanently moving away, there was a realization if they didn’t sort things out now, they never would.”

According to Markle’s friend, Prince Harry is happy now, as “it was her love for him that made this possible.” Meghan shared that with her friend, who wanted to stay anonymous, and the friend further said, “She said that like her, his spirit was being crushed and she simply couldn’t stand to see him suffer anymore.”