Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Haven’t Talked Since Megxit Drama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they are leaving the royal family on January 8. Since then, Meghan Markle was the first one to leave the United Kingdom, and she waited for her husband to finish all the royal engagements and arrangements for their departure to join her and their son, Archie. Prince Harry joined them during the previous week, and apparently, they are long their solitude.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
According to a source who shared with Us Weekly, Meghan Markle is more than happy now, and she and The Duchess of Cambridge still haven’t talked since the shocking announcement was revealed.
“Kate and Meghan have not spoken since [the royal exit] happened. Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She’s happy to be out of London. She was surprised at how quickly everything happened. They knew they’d have to relinquish their titles, but the pace it happened surprised everyone. The palace though it would take longer, but they went with it.”
Before Prince Harry left London, he and his older brother have made piece, and the insider stated, “But Kate and Meghan, who was in Canada, did join in with some of the talks on more than one occasion — which is another sign of a real thaw in their relationship. Things are better,’ they continued, adding: ‘Given Harry is now permanently moving away, there was a realization if they didn’t sort things out now, they never would.”
According to Markle’s friend, Prince Harry is happy now, as “it was her love for him that made this possible.” Meghan shared that with her friend, who wanted to stay anonymous, and the friend further said, “She said that like her, his spirit was being crushed and she simply couldn’t stand to see him suffer anymore.”