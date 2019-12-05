Jennifer Lopez Confessed How She Wants More Children

Jennifer Lopez might be fifty years old, but her body and soul say different. The American singer is currently engaged to Alex Rodriguez, who is six years younger than her. They are soon to be married, and the singer just cannot wait for that magical day to happen.

People magazine has a list of People’s People of the Year, and they often interview celebrities found on the list. One of them is Jennifer Lopez, and she was more than happy to share some thoughts she has regarding kids.

On December 4 the singer had an interview with People. When she was asked about her opinion on having more children, she ecstatically replied with, “I want to!” she further mentioned, “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan, but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

Jennifer Lopez has two children with her ex-husband. They are twins named Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David, who is 11 years old at the moment. Lopez’ fiancée Alex Rodriguez also has children from his past relationship. He has two daughters, Ella Alexander, who is 11 years old, and Natasha Alexander, who is 15 today. Lopez commented on how the kids reacted to the two of them getting engaged. “When we got engaged, they were super happy…they know there is nothing but love for them always.”

Both Rodriguez and Lopez mentioned how their kids come first. “We try to raise the kids in a way that’s mindful of fulfilling our own dreams but also never being in a position where they’re not being guided by us, or we’re not present in their lives … that’s a priority.” On November 29, the Lopez and Rodriguez took the four children out for shopping on Black Friday. They seemed like they were having fun, and we are happy to see all of them in such a state.