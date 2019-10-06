Jordana Brewster Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Jordana Brewster is a well-known American-Brazilian actress. She is famous mostly for her role in movie series Fast and Furious, which put her in the spotlight. Jordana is not known just like an actress, but she is also a model.

In her career, she had a lot of achievements. If you are interested to know how her career started and how high are her incomes, then keep reading the article below.

Early Life

Jordana was born in Panama City on the 6th of April 1980. She spent her childhood with two sisters, Maria Joao, and Alden Brewster. Jordana’s mother used to work as a professional swimsuit model, and her father is an investment banker. Interestingly, her grandfather, Kingman Brewster Junior, was an ambassador and an academic at Yale University.

Even though Jordana was born in Panama, she didn’t spend her childhood there. After a couple of months in Panama, she moved to London and lived there for six years. Afterward, she lived for a while in Rio de Janeiro. Finally, when Jordana was ten, the family settled permanently in Manhattan. In the same place, she graduated from Yale University and got a degree in 2003.

Professional career

Jordana Brewster started her career as a soap-opera actress. Her first appearance was in the soap opera All My Children as Anita Santos, and she showed up just in one episode. In the next series named As the World Turns she was a regular cast and filmed over a hundred episodes. In 1998, Jordana had her first movie role in a film The Faculty Robert Rodriguez.

In 2000 Brewster got more successful in acting, and she began to act with some famous names like Cameron Diaz and Christopher Eccleston in the film The Invisible Circus. However, the most crucial role for Jordana’s career was in the movie The Fast and Furious, where she acted with Paul Walker and Vin Diesel. The film got famous worldwide, same as Brewster and thanks to her talent, and she secured herself a part in the movie franchise.

Afterward, she acted in drama Annapolis and comedy D.E.B.S. Also she cast alongside with Diora Baird, Taylor Handley, and Matt Bomer in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

After the enormous success of The Fast and Furious, she acted in the next part also. In the American Crime Story, she was well received by the fans and critics.

Until now, Jordana had a lot of achievements, such as two nominations in Teen Choice Awards and winning the Outstanding Teen Award for the role in the As the World Turns. Also, she showed up in magazines like Maxine and Stuff as one of the sexiest women.

Personal Life

Jordana is in a happy marriage with Andrew Form, who is also an actor. They got engaged in 2006 and married a year after. The couple has two sons together, Rowan and Julian.

Besides being a talented actress, Jordana is a human-right activist, and she appeared in a video for Human Rights Campaign in 2016.

Jordana Brewster Net Worth

All of her wealth, Jordana accumulated from her acting in soap operas and movies. Brewster’s estimated net worth is $15 million.