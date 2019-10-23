Tom Hardy Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Tom Hardy, a 42-year-old Hollywood actor, had to go down the rocky road of addiction, but nevertheless, managed to pursue his dreams and become an idol to many young people who share his passion for acting. Have you ever wondered how big is his income?

Personal Life

Edward Thomas Hardy was born on September 15. 1977, in Hammersmith, London, UK. He is the son of Edward Hardy and his wife Anne.

As a teenager and early twenty-year-old, he battled alcoholism, drug abuse, and delinquency. He admitted that his addiction was what ended his five-year-long marriage to Sarah Ward.

He studied the art of acting at Richmond Drama School, and after that, at the Drama Centre London.

He is now married to Charlotte Riley, an English actress who shared the screen with him on Wuthering Heights (2009). The couple has two children. A four-year-old whose name has yet to be confirmed, and an almost one-year-old son named Forrest, after the Tom Hanks’ character Forrest Gump. Hardy has a child with Rachael Speed, his ex-girlfriend, named Louis Thomas Hardy, born in 2008.

Tom Hardy’s Career

His breakthrough was on the HBO series Band of Brothers. After that, he had a minor role in Black Hawk Dawn. In 2002, he was widely recognized for his role in Star Track: Nemesis. During his first 10 years in the spotlight, he could have been watched in RocknRolla and Bronson, a BBC program A for Andromeda or Stuart: A Life Backwards and in a science-fiction film Inception.

In 2012, DC fans watched him as Bane, one of Batman’s strongest enemies, in Dark Knight Rises. Some of his major roles were inLawless(2012), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Legend (2015), The Revenant (2015), Dunkirk (2019), and Marvel’s Venom (2018). It has been confirmed that Hardy agreed to portray the character of the anti-hero for the sequel, Venom 2, that will come out in 2020.

He wrote, produced and acted in Taboo (2017), a mini-series that could have been watched on BBC One.

Apart from being magnificent in making given characters to life, Hardy also appeared in a few commercials with brands such as Nike, Hyundai, Sky Mobile and Kleenex.

Net Worth 2019

One of the public’s most loved actors, and also 2013 pick for the Sexiest Man, has his Net Worth for 2019 estimated at around $30 million. The number will surely grow in the future, given that Venom 2 is predicted as successful, if not more, as the first film.