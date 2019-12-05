Kanye West Wants Kim Kardashian to Quit the Show?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are probably the most recognizable couple today. Recently a piece of news emerged on how the American rapper is tired of her show, and apparently, he said to the TV reality star “Kanye’s Ultimatum: It’s Me Or The Show!”

That was Star’s headline, and in their article, they explained how West is tired of attending and preaching his Sunday Service without his wife. Kardashian is not pleased with the idea of leaving Los Angeles to move to West home town Chicago, and “in Kanye’s mind, his family will never be fully content or spiritually fulfilled until they leave LA and take to the open road to preach.”

An alleged insider shared with the outlet, “these are incredibly exciting times for Kanye. Kim had a hard time traveling to Wyoming. That irked Kanye, who thought she would have made more effort to immerse herself in the state where he feels most spiritually at home.” the questionable tipster further added, “It’s an issue that’s festered, and now it’s going to get even more intense, with Kanye wanting to uproot their whole structure and way of life.”

According to the source, the rapper wants to “grow the ‘Kimye’ brand to a global audience. He says the sky’s the limit because this is his calling. She does want the marriage to work, but there’s no way she could leave her comfort zone — or family — in LA. It’s simply not an option to up and leave for an indefinite period.”

What is wrong in this story, other than it is fake is that it has nothing to do with West giving Kardashian an ultimatum. They wrote in their article, “Kim loves what Kanye’s trying to achieve but wants a balance. It doesn’t seem that’s enough for him, though, because once he’s got his mindset on something, it has to be all or nothing — his way or the highway.”

When Kanye West purchased a Wyoming property, various tabloids took this as an opportunity to make up lies about the Kardashian-West family and how they are continually having issues and are fighting. In reality, they are doing fine, and their marital problems are just like normal marriages. GossipCop went on to check up the story with West’s agent, who stated how the story is not true, and that everything is complete “nonsense.” Kardashian herself revealed that the family would spend the weekends in the state, but their official residence will be in Los Angeles.