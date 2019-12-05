Kate Middleton on Her Youngest Prince Louis Talking

Kate Middleton, aka the Duchess of Cambridge, is a very busy royal mom. She has three children with her husband, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge is always talking time to spend it with her family, and whenever she can, she takes her kids to shop. When she went to pick up a Christmas tree, she started talking to some people around, and she commented on her youngest child, Prince Louis. People magazine wrote an article in which someone who talked with Kate Middleton that day shared with the magazine the story.

“Kate Middleton’s little prince is growing up fast! The royal mom spent Wednesday at Peterley Manor Farm helping young children pick out Christmas trees for their classrooms — and one little boy, who held her hand up saying “me, me!” reminded her of Prince Louis. She also revealed that her 1-year-old son had hit a new milestone: talking! Kate stroked his cheek, saying, “You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying, ‘Me, me, me.’ And he wants to come everywhere with me!”

The Duchess of Cambridge also talked about her children and how their Christmas morning is during these past years. “She was asking about the trees which drop their needles and those that don’t, and which ones smell nice!” farm owner Roger Brill said. “She said that they normally have the Nordmann Fir inside that doesn’t drop the needles.”

The Duchess looks extremely casual during her Christmas stroll. She always makes everything looks so easy and effortless, and people love being in her company. We especially appreciate her red jacket and a green sweater. She seems like she is in her holiday spirit, and we can’t help but enjoy that sight.